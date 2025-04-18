Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back De Bruyne to take aim at Goodison
Ste Tudor takes a look at some of the best performance stats to mark your card for player props bets this weekend.
-
De Bruyne excelling on farewell tour
-
High volume of fouls expected at Goodison
-
Two assist-kings meet in Midlands
Who are the key players to watch out for currently in the Premier League? Who is racking up a high shot-count, or conversely who is most at risk to be cautioned?
Read on, as performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of a full weekend schedule.
Back genius De Bruyne for shots on target
When it comes to hitting the target it's hard to look past Omar Marmoush at present, the Egyptian compensating for the loss of Erling Haaland by regularly peppering opposition keepers.
Nine SOT in his last three league outings is a highly impressive return.
Unfortunately, his lofty shot-count is hardly a secret and his odds duly reflect this. For better value we don't have far to look, however, because just behind Marmoush, forever scheming and never shy of taking on an effort from range is a stonewall genius.
Since announcing his imminent departure from the Etihad, Kevin De Bruyne has started both games, racking up two SOT in each. Of course, the Belgian's ability to stay fit is a factor here, but if he can string several starts together don't discount further decent numbers from the midfielder on what amounts to a farewell tour of the Premier League.
Pitting De Bruyne against Iliman Ndiaye certainly makes for an interesting build up bet ahead of City's trip to Goodison this weekend.
In the last fortnight, the Toffees' winger scored from his only effort vs Arsenal before racking up three SOT against Nottingham Forest.
Premier League shots on target: Players to watch
Aston Villa's Marco Asensio has stood out in the SOT stakes of late, posting seven in three, but the three-time Champions League winner is an irregular starter in Midlands and that makes backing him a risk.
A safer bet in the SOT market lies with Alexis Mac Allister, especially with Liverpool heading to Leicester. The struggling Foxes have faced 18+ total shots in each of their last five outings.
The Argentine recently went three games without posting a single SOT but three in his last two suggests he's back in the groove.
English Premier League - Top 5 Shots On Target
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots On target
|SoT/90*
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|58
|2.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|32
|56
|1.8
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|31
|45
|1.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|29
|39
|1.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|31
|37
|1.2
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|27
|36
|1.5
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|32
|35
|1.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|34
|1.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|29
|33
|1.2
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|30
|32
|1.2
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|30
|32
|1.2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|26
|32
|1.5
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|31
|30
|1.1
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|28
|30
|1.1
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|32
|29
|1.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|31
|28
|1.3
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|31
|28
|1.1
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|28
|1.3
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|25
|28
|1.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|26
|27
|1.5
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|32
|26
|0.9
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|31
|26
|0.9
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|31
|26
|1.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|26
|1.2
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|32
|24
|0.9
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|28
|24
|1
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|31
|23
|0.8
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|23
|23
|1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|30
|22
|0.8
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|21
|1
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|29
|20
|0.9
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|26
|20
|1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|20
|0.8
|Savinho
|Man City
|26
|20
|1.1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|19
|1.8
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|25
|19
|1
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|19
|19
|1.2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|32
|18
|0.9
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|30
|18
|0.8
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|30
|18
|0.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|28
|18
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|28
|18
|0.7
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|18
|1
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|20
|18
|2
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|32
|17
|0.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|17
|0.9
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|29
|17
|1
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|29
|17
|0.9
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|17
|0.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|27
|17
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|27
|17
|0.9
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|27
|17
|0.7
|Beto
|Everton
|24
|17
|1.4
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|32
|16
|0.7
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|31
|16
|0.6
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|31
|16
|0.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|28
|16
|0.7
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|16
|0.9
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|29
|15
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|27
|15
|0.7
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|23
|15
|0.9
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|10
|15
|1.8
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.5
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|30
|14
|0.5
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|29
|14
|0.7
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|28
|14
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|23
|14
|0.9
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|22
|14
|1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|22
|14
|1.4
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|29
|13
|0.5
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|26
|13
|0.8
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|24
|13
|0.6
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|24
|13
|0.9
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|13
|0.7
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|21
|13
|1.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|32
|12
|0.4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|31
|12
|0.5
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|30
|12
|0.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|12
|0.5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|27
|12
|0.8
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|12
|1.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|12
|1.1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|23
|12
|1.4
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|12
|1.1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|11
|0.7
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|32
|11
|0.4
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|31
|11
|0.4
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|30
|11
|0.7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|30
|11
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|29
|10
|0.7
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|10
|0.4
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|28
|10
|0.4
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|28
|10
|0.4
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|27
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|10
|1.1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|7
|10
|2.3
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|31
|9
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|30
|9
|0.4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|29
|9
|0.5
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|29
|9
|0.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|28
|9
|0.5
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|28
|9
|0.3
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|9
|0.4
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|27
|9
|0.5
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|9
|0.6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|23
|9
|0.6
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|9
|0.6
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|9
|1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|8
|0.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|8
|0.4
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|28
|8
|0.3
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|27
|8
|0.6
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|23
|8
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|8
|0.6
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.2
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|17
|8
|0.5
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|15
|8
|0.6
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|32
|7
|0.2
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|32
|7
|0.3
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|31
|7
|0.2
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|7
|0.3
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|30
|7
|0.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|30
|7
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|30
|7
|0.3
|James Justin
|Leicester
|30
|7
|0.2
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|29
|7
|0.3
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|29
|7
|0.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|7
|0.3
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|28
|7
|0.4
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|7
|0.8
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|7
|0.3
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|0.3
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|7
|0.8
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|23
|7
|0.8
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|22
|7
|0.8
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|21
|7
|0.4
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|18
|7
|1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|7
|1.9
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|10
|7
|1.4
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|9
|7
|2.5
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|7
|7
|1.6
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|30
|6
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|29
|6
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|6
|0.4
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|28
|6
|0.3
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|28
|6
|0.3
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|28
|6
|0.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|28
|6
|0.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|27
|6
|0.3
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|26
|6
|0.3
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|6
|0.5
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|6
|0.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|22
|6
|0.4
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|6
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|6
|0.3
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|20
|6
|0.6
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|6
|1.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|6
|0.6
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|6
|0.9
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|15
|6
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|6
|2.3
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|6
|1.1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|10
|6
|2.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|32
|5
|0.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|32
|5
|0.2
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|31
|5
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|31
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|5
|0.3
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|5
|0.2
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|29
|5
|0.2
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|5
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|28
|5
|0.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|25
|5
|0.2
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|24
|5
|0.2
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|5
|0.3
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|20
|5
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|20
|5
|0.4
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|5
|0.6
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|19
|5
|0.3
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|5
|0.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|5
|0.3
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|17
|5
|0.4
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|5
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|5
|1.8
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|5
|1.7
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|15
|5
|0.7
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|5
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|8
|5
|0.7
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|32
|4
|0.1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|32
|4
|0.1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|31
|4
|0.1
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|31
|4
|0.1
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|31
|4
|0.1
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|31
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|4
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|31
|4
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|30
|4
|0.1
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|29
|4
|0.2
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|28
|4
|0.3
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|28
|4
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|27
|4
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|26
|4
|0.7
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|25
|4
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|24
|4
|0.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|24
|4
|0.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|4
|0.3
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|4
|1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0.2
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|21
|4
|0.2
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|21
|4
|0.2
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|20
|4
|1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0.2
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|19
|4
|0.6
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|4
|0.6
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|4
|0.4
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|12
|4
|0.8
|James McAtee
|Man City
|12
|4
|1.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|10
|4
|1.2
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|32
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|32
|3
|0.1
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|32
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|3
|0.1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|29
|3
|0.1
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|28
|3
|0.1
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|28
|3
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|27
|3
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|3
|0.2
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|26
|3
|0.1
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|26
|3
|0.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|25
|3
|0.1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|3
|0.1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|25
|3
|0.1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|25
|3
|0.2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|24
|3
|0.2
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|3
|0.2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|3
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|21
|3
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|20
|3
|0.2
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|3
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|3
|0.2
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|19
|3
|0.2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|19
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|3
|0.7
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|18
|3
|0.8
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|15
|3
|0.2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|14
|3
|0.6
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|3
|0.6
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|11
|3
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|3
|0.3
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|3
|2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|32
|2
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|32
|2
|0.1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|30
|2
|0.1
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|2
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|30
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|29
|2
|0.1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|27
|2
|0.1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|26
|2
|0.1
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|2
|0.1
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|26
|2
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|25
|2
|0.2
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|25
|2
|0.2
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|25
|2
|0.1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|2
|0.4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|22
|2
|0.1
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|22
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|20
|2
|0.4
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|19
|2
|0.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|2
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0.2
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|19
|2
|0.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|2
|0.1
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|18
|2
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.1
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|2
|0.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|2
|0.1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|2
|0.4
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|2
|0.2
|James Garner
|Everton
|15
|2
|0.2
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|14
|2
|0.1
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|2
|0.3
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|2
|0.2
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|2
|1.2
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|2
|1.9
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|2
|2.1
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|2
|0.2
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|2
|0.8
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|1.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|2
|1.2
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|0.4
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.5
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|2
|7.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|31
|1
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|1
|0
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|1
|0
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|27
|1
|0.1
|André
|Wolves
|27
|1
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|25
|1
|0.1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|1
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|1
|0.1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|1
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|1
|0.1
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|21
|1
|0.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|1
|0.1
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|1
|0.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|20
|1
|0.1
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|19
|1
|0.1
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|1
|0.1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0.1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|18
|1
|0.1
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|18
|1
|0.1
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|17
|1
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|17
|1
|0.1
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0.1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|15
|1
|0.2
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|1
|0.1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|1
|0.1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|0.1
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|0.1
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|1
|1.4
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|1
|0.1
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|11
|1
|0.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0.5
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|1
|0.2
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0.4
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0.2
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|0.7
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|5
|1
|0.3
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0.5
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|4.1
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|6
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|32
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|32
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|32
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|32
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|32
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|31
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|31
|0
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|30
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|30
|0
|0
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|29
|0
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|26
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|0
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|25
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|25
|0
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|25
|0
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|25
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|24
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|22
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|22
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|0
|0
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|21
|0
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|21
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|21
|0
|0
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|21
|0
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|20
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|20
|0
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|20
|0
|0
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|18
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|17
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|0
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|16
|0
|0
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|0
|0
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|0
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|0
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|0
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|0
|0
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|0
|0
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|0
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|13
|0
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|0
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|0
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|12
|0
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|0
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|11
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|11
|0
|0
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|10
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|10
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|10
|0
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|0
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|0
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|9
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|8
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|0
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|8
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|8
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|8
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|0
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|7
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|6
|0
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|0
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|6
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
Fouls spike for both teams means potential card-fest at Goodison
In their last five league games, Everton have committed 69 fouls. In their five prior, there were 46.
This 50% increase is trumped by City who have erred 62 times in their last six outings. That's a huge spike from the 32 fouls they committed in their six matches previous.
Respective derby clashes partly explain these rises but even allowing for that it's a joint upsurge in misdemeanours that suggests the card-count could be high at Goodison Park.
The allocation of Simon Hooper as referee adds weight to this theory, the official dishing out 4.67 yellows per game this term. That's the third highest ratio of all his peers.
Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch
Staying with fouls though - and remaining on Merseyside - Idrissa Gueye is always worth a punt in this market and that is particularly true right now.
The Senegalese midfielder has erred 10 times in his last five league matches and that figure tops any other five-game sequences across his campaign.
With the visitors expected to have most of the ball, it's a tempting 1/12.00 shout for him to commit 2+ fouls on Saturday.
Nico Gonzalez meanwhile has persistently fouled 2/3 times per 90 since joining City from Porto. A word of warning however - he has been benched for City's last two away fixtures.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls
|Fouls/90*
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|31
|63
|2.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|31
|63
|2.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|30
|62
|2.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|31
|58
|2.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|32
|57
|1.8
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|27
|57
|2.9
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|28
|55
|2.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|25
|55
|2.5
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|32
|48
|1.6
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|29
|48
|2.5
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|31
|47
|1.7
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|31
|46
|1.6
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|31
|45
|2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|31
|45
|1.5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|30
|45
|1.7
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|28
|44
|1.8
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|28
|44
|1.9
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|31
|43
|1.5
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|43
|1.8
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|28
|43
|2
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|43
|2.4
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|30
|42
|1.6
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|28
|42
|1.6
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|27
|42
|1.7
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|32
|40
|1.3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|31
|40
|1.3
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|28
|40
|1.7
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|32
|39
|1.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|30
|39
|1.5
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|29
|39
|1.6
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|31
|38
|1.4
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|38
|1.8
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|31
|37
|1.5
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|30
|37
|1.4
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|29
|37
|1.3
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|27
|37
|1.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|25
|37
|2
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|22
|37
|2.3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|28
|36
|1.5
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|28
|36
|1.4
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|23
|36
|1.6
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|36
|1.8
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|32
|35
|1.3
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|32
|35
|1.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|30
|35
|1.5
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|24
|35
|2.1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|30
|34
|1.5
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|34
|1.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|26
|34
|1.4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|23
|34
|1.6
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|27
|33
|2.1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|24
|33
|2.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|32
|32
|1.5
|André
|Wolves
|27
|32
|1.4
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|30
|31
|1.1
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|30
|31
|1.6
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|29
|31
|1.2
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|29
|31
|1.1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|28
|31
|1.7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|28
|31
|1.2
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|27
|31
|1.5
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|29
|30
|1.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|28
|30
|1.1
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|26
|30
|1.2
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|32
|29
|0.9
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|30
|29
|1.8
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|29
|1.2
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|25
|29
|1.3
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|29
|1.5
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|26
|28
|1.9
|Beto
|Everton
|24
|28
|2.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|20
|28
|2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|28
|2.1
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|32
|27
|0.9
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|31
|27
|1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|30
|27
|1.6
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|28
|27
|1.5
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|28
|27
|1.5
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|25
|27
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|27
|1.5
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|22
|27
|1.7
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|21
|27
|2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|32
|26
|1.1
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|31
|26
|0.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|31
|26
|0.8
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|31
|26
|0.9
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|30
|26
|0.9
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|30
|26
|0.9
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|29
|26
|1
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|26
|26
|1.2
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|26
|26
|1.2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|25
|26
|2.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|25
|26
|1.5
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|22
|26
|2.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|21
|26
|1.8
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|26
|1.4
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|29
|25
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|27
|25
|1.3
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|25
|25
|1.2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|32
|24
|0.8
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|31
|24
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|30
|24
|0.9
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|30
|24
|0.9
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|29
|24
|0.9
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|28
|24
|1.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|27
|24
|2.6
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|27
|24
|1.4
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|27
|24
|1.7
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|26
|24
|1
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|26
|24
|1.1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|23
|24
|2.8
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|23
|24
|1.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|20
|24
|1.8
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|19
|24
|1.7
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|24
|1.7
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|24
|1.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|32
|23
|1
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|0.8
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|29
|23
|1.2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|16
|23
|1.6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|32
|22
|0.7
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|31
|22
|0.7
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|30
|22
|0.8
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|29
|22
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|22
|0.8
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|26
|22
|1.1
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|24
|22
|1.6
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|21
|22
|1.3
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|22
|1.1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|32
|21
|0.7
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|21
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|30
|21
|0.7
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|27
|21
|0.9
|Emerson
|West Ham
|27
|21
|1
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|27
|21
|0.9
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|25
|21
|1.1
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|30
|20
|0.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|30
|20
|1.2
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|30
|20
|0.9
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|30
|20
|0.7
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|28
|20
|0.8
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|27
|20
|1
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|26
|20
|1.1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|25
|20
|1.6
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|25
|20
|1
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|21
|20
|2.3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|32
|19
|0.9
|James Justin
|Leicester
|30
|19
|0.7
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|29
|19
|0.8
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|28
|19
|0.8
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|19
|0.8
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|19
|1.1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|20
|19
|1.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|14
|19
|1.7
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|32
|18
|0.6
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|30
|18
|0.7
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|29
|18
|0.6
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|18
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|27
|18
|1.9
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|25
|18
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|16
|18
|2.1
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|30
|17
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|29
|17
|0.8
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|29
|17
|0.9
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|28
|17
|0.6
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|28
|17
|0.6
|Savinho
|Man City
|26
|17
|0.9
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|25
|17
|0.8
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|24
|17
|0.7
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|20
|17
|1.3
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|19
|17
|1.1
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|17
|1.1
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|31
|16
|0.5
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|29
|16
|1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|29
|16
|0.9
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|16
|0.7
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|28
|16
|0.8
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|16
|1.6
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|26
|16
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|22
|16
|1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|21
|16
|1.4
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|21
|16
|0.9
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|16
|0.8
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|19
|16
|2.9
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|18
|16
|1.3
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|16
|1.6
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|32
|15
|0.5
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|32
|15
|0.5
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|29
|15
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|29
|15
|0.9
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|29
|15
|0.5
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|27
|15
|0.8
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|26
|15
|1.4
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|15
|1.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|22
|15
|0.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|21
|15
|1.1
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|15
|1.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|18
|15
|1.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|15
|15
|1.3
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|14
|15
|1.9
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|29
|14
|0.7
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|28
|14
|0.7
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|27
|14
|0.7
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|14
|1.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|22
|14
|1
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|14
|2
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|18
|14
|1.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2.1
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|15
|14
|2.3
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|32
|13
|0.4
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|21
|13
|1.1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|20
|13
|0.9
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|20
|13
|0.8
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|19
|13
|0.9
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|18
|13
|1.4
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|13
|13
|2.4
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|32
|12
|0.4
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|32
|12
|0.5
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|31
|12
|0.4
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|31
|12
|0.4
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|28
|12
|0.6
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|26
|12
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|12
|0.9
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|12
|0.9
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|20
|12
|1.1
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|12
|0.8
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|17
|12
|0.8
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|17
|12
|0.8
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|16
|12
|7.5
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|12
|1.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|12
|1.3
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|12
|1.4
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|12
|12
|2.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|11
|1
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|29
|11
|0.5
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|27
|11
|0.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|24
|11
|0.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|19
|11
|0.7
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|17
|11
|0.9
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|13
|11
|2.8
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|11
|1.7
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|11
|11
|1.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|11
|1.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|30
|10
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|26
|10
|0.5
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|25
|10
|0.9
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|24
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|10
|0.7
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|21
|10
|0.7
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|21
|10
|0.5
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|10
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|10
|0.5
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|19
|10
|1.5
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|16
|10
|1.5
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|15
|10
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|15
|10
|1.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|14
|10
|1.5
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|11
|10
|2.9
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|10
|1.7
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|10
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|10
|10
|2
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|10
|10
|3.7
|Nico González
|Man City
|7
|10
|1.6
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|9
|0.6
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|31
|9
|0.4
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|9
|0.4
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|28
|9
|0.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.6
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|9
|0.4
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|25
|9
|0.5
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|24
|9
|1
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|23
|9
|0.6
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|23
|9
|1
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|23
|9
|0.6
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|22
|9
|1.1
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|9
|0.8
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|9
|1
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|19
|9
|0.5
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|17
|9
|0.8
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|15
|9
|1.4
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|14
|9
|0.8
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|9
|0.9
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|9
|1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|8
|9
|1.3
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|25
|8
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|0.9
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|24
|8
|0.9
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|8
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|21
|8
|1.1
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|20
|8
|1.6
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|20
|8
|0.9
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|20
|8
|2
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|19
|8
|0.6
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|17
|8
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|8
|1.3
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|12
|8
|0.9
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|8
|5.8
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|11
|8
|2
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|10
|8
|1
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|8
|1.2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|8
|2.6
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|8
|1.5
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|6
|8
|1.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|7
|1.8
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|23
|7
|0.5
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|22
|7
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|22
|7
|0.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|18
|7
|0.7
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|18
|7
|0.8
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|18
|7
|1.9
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|15
|7
|1.1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|14
|7
|1.4
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|12
|7
|1.3
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|11
|7
|2
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|7
|1.4
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|10
|7
|1.7
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|10
|7
|1.5
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|32
|6
|0.3
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|31
|6
|0.2
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|28
|6
|0.2
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|26
|6
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|19
|6
|0.8
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|6
|0.3
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|6
|0.5
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|19
|6
|0.8
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|6
|1.6
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|6
|0.4
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|16
|6
|2.2
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|16
|6
|1.1
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|6
|0.6
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|15
|6
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|6
|0.6
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|0.7
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|6
|1.5
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|11
|6
|6.4
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|0.9
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|6
|3.3
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|6
|3.1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|7
|6
|1.4
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|7
|6
|1.3
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|6
|6
|3.8
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|6
|1.2
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|6
|1.6
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|28
|5
|0.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|25
|5
|0.3
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|5
|1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|16
|5
|0.4
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|5
|0.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|12
|5
|2.1
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|5
|0.7
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|9
|5
|1.7
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|5
|2.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|1.2
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|5
|1.6
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|5
|1.2
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|19
|4
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|16
|4
|0.6
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|13
|4
|0.6
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|1.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|4
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|12
|4
|0.4
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|1.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|4
|0.8
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|10
|4
|1.2
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|4
|1
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|6
|4
|2.2
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|5
|4
|1.3
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|4
|1
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|4
|1.6
|José Sá
|Wolves
|25
|3
|0.1
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|3
|0.5
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|14
|3
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|3
|0.5
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|12
|3
|0.3
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|11
|3
|1.2
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|3
|1.5
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|10
|3
|0.3
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|8
|3
|1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|8
|3
|0.4
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1.5
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|6
|3
|1.3
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Welington
|Southampton
|6
|3
|1.3
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|3
|2.1
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|3
|0.8
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|3
|1.6
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|3
|2.7
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|26
|2
|0.1
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|25
|2
|0.1
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|22
|2
|0.1
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|19
|2
|0.3
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.8
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|11
|2
|2.8
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|11
|2
|2.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|2
|0.3
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|2
|0.3
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0.8
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|2
|1.3
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|8
|2
|0.9
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.6
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|2
|1
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|2
|0.7
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|2
|6.7
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|2
|1
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|2
|0.7
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|6
|2
|2.4
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|6
|2
|3.1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|6
|2
|1.3
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|2
|2.3
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|2
|0.8
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|2.1
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|5.5
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|1.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|2
|1.9
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|2
|2.8
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|2
|7.8
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.9
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|32
|1
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|31
|1
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|24
|1
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|22
|1
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0.9
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|11
|1
|0.1
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0.6
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|9
|1
|0.4
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|8
|1
|0.1
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|1
|0.3
|Willian
|Fulham
|7
|1
|0.6
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.4
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|1
|3.2
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|1.1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|1
|1.4
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|6
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0.8
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|1
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|1
|1
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|32
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|32
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|32
|0
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|32
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|31
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|31
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|30
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|25
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|22
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|21
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|20
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|12
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|10
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|10
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|8
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|1
|0
|0
Early strike for Cherries front man
After conceding 10 goals in 115 minutes this past week, Crystal Palace will be hellbent on keeping things tight vs Bournemouth. Protect their back-four. Do the right things. Keep their shape.
It doesn't bode well therefore that testing their resolve this Saturday is a striker who is usually dead-set on getting his job done early.
Or at least, that's his intention. Evanilson has wasted little time of late in getting among the action, taking on two first-half shots per game in his last five appearances. It's just that mostly it's to no avail. Just three of his nine strikes this season have been converted before the break.
That doesn't matter though. Not a jot. When backing the Brazilian to take on 2 or more shots in the first half at 9/52.80 it's entirely the trying that counts.
Premier League first half shots: Ones to watch
In addition to the former Porto ace, Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz deserves an honourable mention, taking on seven first-half attempts in his last three starts across all comps.
Remarkably, at home to Watford in the FA Cup back in January the 23-year-old posted six efforts before being subbed at half-time.
The Cottagers host their West London neighbours Chelsea this weekend which puts Muniz up against Noni Madueke, a season-long favourite across the shots markets.
After returning from injury the winger has picked up where he left off, taking on four shots against Ipswich last week, all before the break.
Pitting the pair in a Build Up bet Match-Up is an intriguing proposition but what about going for a Link Up instead, where the two must combine to reach a tally.
Murphy the creator supreme
With a 0.46 per 90 average no-one comes close to Jacob Murphy within the Newcastle set-up when it comes to assists. If it wasn't for Salah and Saka the same would be true of the whole Premier League.
An already healthy tally has been given a significant boost in recent weeks with an assists charge accompanying the Magpies fine form. The wide-man has racked up four in five if we include his lay-off to Isak in the League Cup final.
Premier League assists: Ones to watch
At Villa Park this Saturday two of the top-flight's most prolific assistors in recent weeks cross paths with Youri Tielemans boasting three in four, one of which came in the Champions League.
Added to this, the Villa midfielder has accrued nine key passes in these four games, a quartet of fixtures that include a trip to Paris and trying to break down Nottingham Forest's stubborn rearguard.
A Build Up bet featuring the pair entices.
English Premier League - Top 5 Assists
|Player
|Team
|Assists
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|18
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|11
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|11
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|10
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|10
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|9
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|9
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|8
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|8
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|8
|Savinho
|Man City
|8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|7
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|7
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|6
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|6
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|6
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|6
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|6
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|6
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|6
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|6
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|6
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|6
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|5
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|5
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|5
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|5
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|5
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|5
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|5
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|5
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|5
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|5
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|5
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|4
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|4
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|4
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|4
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|4
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|4
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|4
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|4
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|4
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|4
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|4
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|4
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|4
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|4
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|4
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|4
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|4
|Ederson
|Man City
|4
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|4
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|3
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|3
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|3
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|3
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|3
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|3
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|3
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|3
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|3
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|3
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|3
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|3
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|3
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|3
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|3
|Marcus Rashford
|Aston Villa
|3
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|3
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|3
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|3
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|3
|Julio Enciso
|Ipswich
|3
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|2
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|2
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|2
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|2
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|2
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|2
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|2
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|2
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|2
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|2
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|2
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|2
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|2
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|2
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|2
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|2
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|2
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|2
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|2
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|2
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|2
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|2
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|2
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|2
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|2
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|2
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|1
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|1
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|1
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|1
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|1
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|1
|James Justin
|Leicester
|1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|1
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|1
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|1
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|1
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|1
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|1
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|1
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Emerson
|West Ham
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|1
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|1
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|1
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|1
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|1
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|1
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|1
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|1
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|1
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|1
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|1
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|1
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|1
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Chelsea
|1
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|1
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|1
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|1
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|1
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|1
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|1
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|1
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|1
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|1
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|1
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|1
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|1
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|1
|James Garner
|Everton
|1
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|1
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|1
|James Bree
|Southampton
|1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|1
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|1
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|1
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|1
|Reiss Nelson
|Fulham
|1
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|1
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|1
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Everton
|1
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|1
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|1
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|1
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|1
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|1
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|1
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|1
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|0
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|0
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|0
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|0
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|0
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|0
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|0
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|0
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|0
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|0
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|0
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|0
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|0
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|0
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|0
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|0
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|0
|André
|Wolves
|0
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|0
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|0
|Jordan Ayew
|Leicester
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|0
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|0
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|0
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|0
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Southampton
|0
|Beto
|Everton
|0
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|0
|Joachim Andersen
|Fulham
|0
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|0
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|0
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|0
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|0
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|0
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|0
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|0
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|0
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|0
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|0
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|0
|Jaden Philogene
|Ipswich
|0
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|0
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|0
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|0
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|0
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|0
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|0
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|0
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|0
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|0
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|0
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|0
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|0
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|0
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|0
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|0
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Evan Ferguson
|West Ham
|0
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|0
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|0
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|0
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|0
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|0
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|0
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|0
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|0
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|0
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|0
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|0
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|0
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|0
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|0
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|0
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|0
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|0
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|0
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|0
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|0
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|0
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|0
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|0
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|0
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|0
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|0
|James McAtee
|Man City
|0
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|0
|Axel Disasi
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|0
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|0
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|0
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|0
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|0
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|0
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|0
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|0
|John Stones
|Man City
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|0
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|0
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|0
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|0
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|0
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|0
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|0
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|0
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|0
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|0
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|0
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|0
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|0
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|0
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|0
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Wolves
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|0
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|0
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|0
|Nico González
|Man City
|0
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|0
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Leicester
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|0
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|0
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|0
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|0
|Solly March
|Brighton
|0
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|0
|Welington
|Southampton
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|0
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|0
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|0
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|0
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|0
|James Milner
|Brighton
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|0
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|0
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|0
|Will Lankshear
|Tottenham
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|0
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|0
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|0
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|0
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|0
|Neto
|Arsenal
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|0
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|0
|Asher Agbinone
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Man Utd
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|0
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|0
|Jay Stansfield
|Fulham
|0
|Chiquinho
|Wolves
|0
|Mason Holgate
|Everton
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|0
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Brighton
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ryan Trevitt
|Brentford
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|0
|George Edmundson
|Ipswich
|0
|Boubacar Traoré
|Wolves
|0
|Kaelan Casey
|West Ham
|0
|Jayden Meghoma
|Brentford
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|0
|Alfie Pond
|Wolves
|0
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Arsenal
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|0
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|0
|Will Alves
|Leicester
|0
|Remy Rees-Dottin
|Bournemouth
|0
|Jayden Danns
|Liverpool
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|0
|Zain Silcott-Duberry
|Bournemouth
|0
|Vitor Reis
|Man City
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|0
|Mathis Amougou
|Chelsea
|0
|Julio Soler
|Bournemouth
|0
|Shumaira Mheuka
|Chelsea
|0
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|0
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|0
|Steven Benda
|Fulham
|0
|Cieran Slicker
|Ipswich
|0
|Valentín Barco
|Brighton
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|0
|Andrew Omobamidele
|Nottm Forest
|0
|João Virgínia
|Everton
|0
|Jaidon Anthony
|Bournemouth
|0
|Carlos Miguel
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Carl Rushworth
|Brighton
|0
|Jenson Metcalfe
|Everton
|0
|Hamed Traoré
|Bournemouth
|0
|Mark O’Mahony
|Brighton
|0
|Neal Maupay
|Everton
|0
|Joe Gauci
|Aston Villa
|0
|Myles Peart-Harris
|Brentford
|0
|Ben Nelson
|Leicester
|0
|Thomas Cannon
|Leicester
|0
|Issa Kaboré
|Man City
|0
|Rob Holding
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Naouirou Ahamada
|Crystal Palace
|0
|John Ruddy
|Newcastle
|0
|Alex Murphy
|Newcastle
|0
|Tommy Setford
|Arsenal
|0
|Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand
|Arsenal
|0
|Sil Swinkels
|Aston Villa
|0
|Oliwier Zych
|Aston Villa
|0
|Daniel Iversen
|Leicester
|0
|Remi Matthews
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Cesare Casadei
|Chelsea
|0
|Franco Umeh-Chibueze
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Alfie Devine
|Tottenham
|0
|Kaden Rodney
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Ethan Wheatley
|Man Utd
|0
|Tom Heaton
|Man Utd
|0
|Matt Turner
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Kadan Young
|Aston Villa
|0
|Will Dennis
|Bournemouth
|0
|Ismeal Kabia
|Arsenal
|0
|Maldini Kacurri
|Arsenal
|0
|Asmir Begovic
|Everton
|0
|Tony Yogane
|Brentford
|0
|Scott Carson
|Man City
|0
|Imari Samuels
|Brighton
|0
|Josh Nichols
|Arsenal
|0
|Nathan Butler-Oyedeji
|Arsenal
|0
|Odysseas Vlachodimos
|Newcastle
|0
|Jack Fletcher
|Man Utd
|0
|Marcus Bettinelli
|Chelsea
|0
|Tyler Morton
|Liverpool
|0
|Killian Cahill
|Brighton
|0
|Harvey Davies
|Liverpool
|0
|Wes Foderingham
|West Ham
|0
|Jacob Wright
|Man City
|0
|Jayce Fitzgerald
|Man Utd
|0
|Zach Marsh
|Crystal Palace
|0
|Callum Bates
|Everton
|0
|Josh Wilson-Esbrand
|Man City
|0
|Ruairi McConville
|Brighton
|0
|Ben Broggio
|Aston Villa
|0
|Tom Edozie
|Wolves
|0
|Luke Cundle
|Wolves
|0
|Max Kinsey
|Bournemouth
|0
|Callum Olusesi
|Tottenham
|0
|Malachi Hardy
|Tottenham
|0
|Jacob Slater
|Brighton
|0
|Ezra Mayers
|West Ham
|0
|Lucá Williams-Barnett
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Amissah
|Fulham
|0
|Treymaurice Nyoni
|Liverpool
|0
|Amara Nallo
|Liverpool
|0
|Joseph O'Brien-Whitmarsh
|Southampton
|0
|Godwill Kukonki
|Man Utd
|0
|Henry Cartwright
|Leicester
|0
|Bastien Meupiyou
|Wolves
|0
|Maeson King
|Tottenham
|0
|Samuel Rak-Sakyi
|Chelsea
|0
|Max Alleyne
|Man City
|0
|Archie Harris
|Bournemouth
|0
|Spike Brits
|Man City
|0
|Benjamin Arthur
|Brentford
|0
|Thomas Wilson-Brown
|Leicester
|0
|James McConnell
|Liverpool
|0
|Zach Abbott
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Alfie Whiteman
|Tottenham
|0
|Jamaldeen Jimoh
|Aston Villa
|0
|Wes Okoduwa
|Wolves
|0
|Dominic Sadi
|Bournemouth
|0
|Daniel Adu-Adjei
|Bournemouth
|0
|Matai Akinmboni
|Bournemouth
|0
|Martin Sherif
|Everton
|0
|Callan McKenna
|Bournemouth
|0
|Damola Ajayi
|Tottenham
|0
|Yang Min-Hyeok
|Tottenham
|0
|Jack Porter
|Arsenal
|0
|Joe Knight
|Brighton
|0
|Tawanda Chirewa
|Wolves
|0
|Elyh Harrison
|Man Utd
|0
|Julian Eyestone
|Brentford
|0
|Dante Cassanova
|Tottenham
|0
|Isaac Heath
|Everton
|0
|Aaron Anselmino
|Chelsea
|0
|Wayne Hennessey
|Nottm Forest
|0
|Coby Ebere
|Everton
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|0
|Sékou Koné
|Man Utd
|0
|Jack Moorhouse
|Man Utd
|0
|Iwan Morgan
|Brentford
|0
|Hubert Graczyk
|Man Utd
|0
|Ishé Samuels-Smith
|Chelsea
|0
|Mateus Mané
|Wolves
|0
|Benjamin Fredrick
|Brentford
|0
|Genesis Antwi
|Chelsea
|0
|Dermot Mee
|Man Utd
|0
|Sean Neave
|Newcastle
|0
|Jimi Gower
|Arsenal
|0
|Leo Shahar
|Newcastle
|0
|Charlie Tasker
|Brighton
|0
|Harry Howell
|Brighton
|0
|Freddie Simmonds
|Brighton
|0
|Olabade Aluko
|Leicester
|0
|Jack Henry-Francis
|Arsenal
|0
Now read Ste's Premier League Saturday tips, including a 7/1 Villa Park treble
