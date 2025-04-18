Premier League Player Stats Sheet: Back De Bruyne to take aim at Goodison

De Bruyne excelling on farewell tour

High volume of fouls expected at Goodison

Two assist-kings meet in Midlands

Two forwards in form are the focus of Saturday's Betfair football superboost. Manchester City's Marmoush will give Everton's defenders plenty to think about while West Ham's Jarrod Bowen should be be a handful for Southampton.

Between them Marmoush and Bowen have had 18 shots on target in their last five matches. The price on them each having one or more on Saturday has been boosted from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00.

Recommended Bet Back Marmoush and Bowen to each have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Who are the key players to watch out for currently in the Premier League? Who is racking up a high shot-count, or conversely who is most at risk to be cautioned?

Read on, as performance stats reveal valuable betting insights ahead of a full weekend schedule.

Back genius De Bruyne for shots on target

When it comes to hitting the target it's hard to look past Omar Marmoush at present, the Egyptian compensating for the loss of Erling Haaland by regularly peppering opposition keepers.

Nine SOT in his last three league outings is a highly impressive return.

Unfortunately, his lofty shot-count is hardly a secret and his odds duly reflect this. For better value we don't have far to look, however, because just behind Marmoush, forever scheming and never shy of taking on an effort from range is a stonewall genius.

Since announcing his imminent departure from the Etihad, Kevin De Bruyne has started both games, racking up two SOT in each. Of course, the Belgian's ability to stay fit is a factor here, but if he can string several starts together don't discount further decent numbers from the midfielder on what amounts to a farewell tour of the Premier League.

Pitting De Bruyne against Iliman Ndiaye certainly makes for an interesting build up bet ahead of City's trip to Goodison this weekend.

In the last fortnight, the Toffees' winger scored from his only effort vs Arsenal before racking up three SOT against Nottingham Forest.

Premier League shots on target: Players to watch

Aston Villa's Marco Asensio has stood out in the SOT stakes of late, posting seven in three, but the three-time Champions League winner is an irregular starter in Midlands and that makes backing him a risk.

A safer bet in the SOT market lies with Alexis Mac Allister, especially with Liverpool heading to Leicester. The struggling Foxes have faced 18+ total shots in each of their last five outings.

The Argentine recently went three games without posting a single SOT but three in his last two suggests he's back in the groove.



Fouls spike for both teams means potential card-fest at Goodison

In their last five league games, Everton have committed 69 fouls. In their five prior, there were 46.

This 50% increase is trumped by City who have erred 62 times in their last six outings. That's a huge spike from the 32 fouls they committed in their six matches previous.

Respective derby clashes partly explain these rises but even allowing for that it's a joint upsurge in misdemeanours that suggests the card-count could be high at Goodison Park.

The allocation of Simon Hooper as referee adds weight to this theory, the official dishing out 4.67 yellows per game this term. That's the third highest ratio of all his peers.

Premier League fouls committed: Ones to watch

Staying with fouls though - and remaining on Merseyside - Idrissa Gueye is always worth a punt in this market and that is particularly true right now.

The Senegalese midfielder has erred 10 times in his last five league matches and that figure tops any other five-game sequences across his campaign.

With the visitors expected to have most of the ball, it's a tempting 1/12.00 shout for him to commit 2+ fouls on Saturday.

Nico Gonzalez meanwhile has persistently fouled 2/3 times per 90 since joining City from Porto. A word of warning however - he has been benched for City's last two away fixtures.

Early strike for Cherries front man

After conceding 10 goals in 115 minutes this past week, Crystal Palace will be hellbent on keeping things tight vs Bournemouth. Protect their back-four. Do the right things. Keep their shape.



It doesn't bode well therefore that testing their resolve this Saturday is a striker who is usually dead-set on getting his job done early.

Or at least, that's his intention. Evanilson has wasted little time of late in getting among the action, taking on two first-half shots per game in his last five appearances. It's just that mostly it's to no avail. Just three of his nine strikes this season have been converted before the break.

That doesn't matter though. Not a jot. When backing the Brazilian to take on 2 or more shots in the first half at 9/52.80 it's entirely the trying that counts.

Premier League first half shots: Ones to watch

In addition to the former Porto ace, Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz deserves an honourable mention, taking on seven first-half attempts in his last three starts across all comps.

Remarkably, at home to Watford in the FA Cup back in January the 23-year-old posted six efforts before being subbed at half-time.



The Cottagers host their West London neighbours Chelsea this weekend which puts Muniz up against Noni Madueke, a season-long favourite across the shots markets.

After returning from injury the winger has picked up where he left off, taking on four shots against Ipswich last week, all before the break.

Pitting the pair in a Build Up bet Match-Up is an intriguing proposition but what about going for a Link Up instead, where the two must combine to reach a tally.

Murphy the creator supreme

With a 0.46 per 90 average no-one comes close to Jacob Murphy within the Newcastle set-up when it comes to assists. If it wasn't for Salah and Saka the same would be true of the whole Premier League.

An already healthy tally has been given a significant boost in recent weeks with an assists charge accompanying the Magpies fine form. The wide-man has racked up four in five if we include his lay-off to Isak in the League Cup final.



Premier League assists: Ones to watch

At Villa Park this Saturday two of the top-flight's most prolific assistors in recent weeks cross paths with Youri Tielemans boasting three in four, one of which came in the Champions League.

Added to this, the Villa midfielder has accrued nine key passes in these four games, a quartet of fixtures that include a trip to Paris and trying to break down Nottingham Forest's stubborn rearguard.

A Build Up bet featuring the pair entices.

