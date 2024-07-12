England Women v Ireland: How to get 1/10 Lionesses on side at 13/10

Ireland have failed to score in their last 6 games

England will be keen to boost goal difference

Back Lionesses at 13/10 via three-legged Bet Builder

England Women v Republic of Ireland Women

Friday 12 July, 20:00

Live on ITV1

Just 48 hours after that Ollie Watkins goal, England are back on the TV on Friday night.

It's the turn of the nation's women to take centre stage when they entertain Ireland at Norwich City's Carrow Road ground.

They need a result too.

As expected, their UEFA Women's Euro qualifying group has proved tricky with the reigning champions suffering a home defeat to France in May before winning the reverse fixture to get their campaign back on track.

Ahead of the final two games - after this contest they head to Sweden on Tuesday - England still have work to do but they know that if they win both matches, they will secure the top-two finish required and book their ticket to next summer's finals in Switzerland.

They are a short price to win here - just 1/101.10 - and subsequently the Lionesses are pretty skinny in the player props markets.

So, it's to the team props we turn and there's a way of building a bet which gets an England win onside at 13/102.30.



Sarina Wiegman's side should prove too good for an Ireland team who have lost four out of four so far in the group.

They've failed to score in any of those games, extending their goalless run to six, and managed only one at last year's World Cup. That is a nod to our initial bet.

Backing both teams to score 'no' gets the England win to nil onside and that looks a solid option given Ireland's form.

The other factor to remember here is that England are currently only third in the group, behind Sweden on goal difference.

Getting that factor in their favour would be a good move heading into next week's clash with the Swedes and so I'd expect England to be on the ball form the off and for them not to let up in the second half with substitutions to be used wisely.

The first of those issues should see England ahead by the break.

Ireland have been behind at half time in three of their four games in the group, conceding after 6, 12 and 26 minutes. The 12 was against England in the reverse fixture with the Lionesses netting their second on 18.

England were certainly impressive from the off in their previous match in France, producing a first 45 minutes which Wiegman described as "one of the best halves we've ever played".

England can also be put down to cover the -1.5 handicap.

As suggested, they will want to win this with a bit to spare to pile the pressure on the Swedes, even though overall goal difference, admittedly, isn't likely to be the decisive factor.

There are plenty of goals in this England team - they've put five past Italy, six past Scotland and seven past Italy this season - so backing them to win by two clear goals seems perfectly reasonable.