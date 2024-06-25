England v Slovenia: Back fouls Bet Builder at 5/1

England fouled 32 times in first two matches

Cerin has committed nine fouls in two games

Back him for more fouls in 5/1 6.00 Bet Builder treble

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

England v Slovenia

Tuesday 25 June, 20:00

Live on ITV1

England have qualified for the last of Euro 2024 with a game to spare but those who have watched them so far could be forgiven for wondering 'how?'

If the win over Serbia was uninspiring, their 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday was simply worrying - an inability to play the ball out from the back perhaps of most concern.

However, the criticism which followed that display will surely provoke some sort of response, while the reward for winning this one is great in terms of the knockout draw.

Victory here means the group is won and a third-placed team in the last 16. In this scenario, England could not meet another group winner until the semi-finals.

However, finish runners-up and it's Germany in the next round and, probably, Spain in the quarters, while a third-placed finish would likely bring either Portugal or Belgium in the last 16.

In short, England will want to win and there won't be 10 changes, as Spain made for their final group game when they had already qualified.

Slovenia will make things competitive too.

They need a point to qualify for the knockout phase and also know a win could see them progress as group winners.

With a competitive element looking guaranteed and England having been fouled 32 times already, making them one of the most-fouled teams, the fouls markets appeal most here in terms of value.

I'll start by backing Jaka Bijol for 1+ foul, something he managed in eight of his last nine games for Slovenia.

The centre-back will have Harry Kane to deal with here, a player we mentioned in this column the other day for his ability to win fouls.

Sadly, that bet didn't come off against Denmark but Kane has still been fouled at least twice in nine of his last 13 England starts so there's every chance he'll force Bijol into one here.

Kane to be fouled 2+ times obviously has potential again but it's now a shorter price than it was against the Danes, despite it not landing. Perhaps that chance has been missed.

Instead, I'm happy to back Petar Stojanovic for 2+ fouls.

The right-sided midfielder has delivered for his backers of this bet in five of his last seven international appearances and here looks set to go up against Phil Foden, a man with a point to prove. Even if Gareth Southgate opts for a change, Anthony Gordon will likely provide a lively threat down that side.

At 9/52.80, Stojanovic looks tasty.

Adam Gnezda Cerin is worth backing in the same market.

He's committed nine fouls in Slovenia's opening two games of the tournament and has now landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last four games.

In this one, Cerin will need to deal with the oft-fouled Jude Bellingham in his midfield area so no let-up should be expected on the fouls front.

Finally, let's turn to the referee - Clement Turpin the man in charge on this occasion.

The Frenchman's five Champions League games last season averaged 24.6 fouls each - more than two whole fouls above the competition average - while he was virtually bang on the Ligue 1 average for the same metric.

In short, no worries on the ref front so the advice is to back the fouls three-fold at 5/16.00.