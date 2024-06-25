England v Slovenia: Back Three Lions to grind it out & 7/2 Slovenian shots double

England Superboost

Gareth Southgate's men have flown out of the blocks in both Group C encounters at Euro 2024, playing on the front foot from the first whistle and scoring early against both Serbia and Denmark.

We think England will start strongly again tonight, and because we like to play different, we're happy to pay out on another fast start for the Three Lions.

So if you fancy England to register at least one shot in the first 10 minutes against Slovenia this evening, then take advantage of our super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/41.25) now.

Recommended Bet Back England to have 1 or more shots in the first 10 minutes v Slovenia SBK 1/1

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily Podcast - Listen to Tuesday's tips here!

England v Slovenia

Tuesday 25 June, 20:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

Looking on the bright side, England have only conceded one goal, haven't lost, top the group and have more than likely already done enough to get through - but performances really haven't been up to scratch.

And Slovenia are unbeaten so far as well by the way and were just seconds away from beating Serbia and heading into this game level with England on four points - so this is no gimme even though they're huge 9/110.00 outsiders in Cologne.

Gareth Southgate has all kinds of problems to deal with and selection issues to make but has so many options it all depends on how brave he wants to be - with Adam Wharton, Kobee Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins all live options.

But it's hard to think Southgate will drop any of his front four even though they've looked like they needed freshening up in the opening two matches - imagine dropping Harry Kane or Jude Bellingham and things go south against Slovenia?

So expect a similar team apart from in midfield for 4/111.36 big favourites England, who for all their faults have been tight at the back when conceding just that one long-ranger goal against Denmark.

Allowing just 0.2 and 0.8 xG in their two outings, defence is not the issue for Southgate and although Slovenia have created more in both games than England, they've also allowed more so it's a game the Three Lions should be able to grind out.

So I wouldn't go backing too many goals here - under 2.5 goals at 20/231.87 is certainly the way I'd go in that market, but I've just got enough faith that Southgate will use that hugely talented squad a bit better here to get the job done.

Recommended Bet Back England to win & under 2.5 goals @ SBK 21/10

Back Slovenian pair in 7/2 Bet Builder

It's a tricky one in the player markets as these two teams have only scored two each and have combined for just 13 shots on target between them in four games - while they both average four shots on target against per game.

I'd take Jude Bellingham at 13/53.60 anytime goalscorer as the pick for England as the least likely to be dropped and most likely to benefit if Kane or Foden are left out.

In the shots markets there's nothing too appetising on England players with some doubt over selection, limited production combined with prohibitively short prices.

For Slovenia though Andraz Sporar looks the pick at 1/12.00 for 1+ shot on target as although he's had just one so far he's had five attempts on goal so the volume should be there.

And here I like pairing Sporar with Adam Cerin to have just one shot at 6/52.20 to make a decent Bet Builder double of around 7/24.50.

Southgate will change his midfield but it'll still be a new combination and Denmark's midfielders combining for 10 shots as well as Morten Hjulmand's fine goal from distance.

Cerin has had a shot in each game at Euro 2024, which now makes it five straight competitive internationals where he's had a shot at goal.

In a game we're not expecting too much attacking intent this Slovenia pair could be the pick of the bunch.