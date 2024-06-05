Wednesday Football Tips: Corner the Danes in 11/2 Bet Builder

Denmark v Sweden

Wednesday 5 June 18:00

Live on Premier Sports 2

Denmark start their final Euro 2024 prep with a local scuffle against Scandinavian neighbours Sweden - who have missed out on qualifying for Germany this summer.

The Swedes will still want to make a statement if possible, while Kasper Hjulmand will be making final selection tweaks with 5/61.84 favourites Denmark.

Former Denmark international Jon Dahl Tomasson is Sweden's first ever foreign manager, and with the likes of Kulusevski, Isak and Elanga to field in the forward line they'll provide a decent examination in Copenhagen.

I don't normally like backing too many goals in friendlies, but Sweden visiting Copenhagen always us too on this occasion, so in this case we'll back both teams to score at 3/4.

Denmark have three straight clean sheets on home soil but Sweden have a decent looking attack, especially if Alexander Isak plays something like his best form for Newcastle this season.

Hit-and-miss for Man Utd this season, but his seven-goal tally in Euro qualifying was bettered only by Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

That's decent company to keep and included in that was a Hojlund hat-trick against Finland - so maybe he can repeat that trick against another local rival.

Hojlund is 9/52.80 to score anytime and is the pick for us.

The Danes actually topped the corner charts during Euro qualifying with an average of 8.2 per game - compared to 5.9 for the Swedes.

Denmark also only allowed two per game with Sweden conceding almost double that so even when you factor in expected changes - with their home advantage we should be safe enough backing Denmark most corners at 8/131.61.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score, Hojlund to score & Denmark most corners @ SBK 11/2

Uefa European Championship Qualifiers - Top 5 Corners

Team For Against Total Gibraltar 0.6 12.4 13 Greece 6.8 4.7 11.5 Rep. Ireland 7 4.4 11.4 Azerbaijan 3.4 8 11.4 Slovakia 7.3 3.6 10.9 Iceland 4.5 6.2 10.7 Belgium 7.6 3 10.6 Liechtenstein 1.5 9.1 10.6 Bulgaria 4.9 5.5 10.4 Denmark 8.2 2 10.2 Lithuania 2.5 7.4 9.9 Netherlands 7.4 2.5 9.9 Belarus 3.1 6.7 9.8 Austria 5.3 4.5 9.8 Croatia 5.9 3.8 9.6 Sweden 5.9 3.8 9.6 Poland 6.9 2.6 9.5 Türkiye 5.4 4 9.4 Hungary 5.3 4 9.3 Italy 6.8 2.5 9.3 Spain 6.9 2.3 9.1 Armenia 4.1 5 9.1 Estonia 2.3 6.8 9.1 Portugal 7.2 1.9 9.1 San Marino 1.1 7.9 9 Moldova 3.6 5.4 9 Kazakhstan 4.1 4.8 8.9 France 5.6 3.1 8.8 Israel 5.4 3.3 8.6 Faroe Islands 2.9 5.8 8.6 Ukraine 4.3 4.3 8.6 N. Macedonia 3.1 5.4 8.5 Bosnia 4.5 4 8.5 N. Ireland 4.6 3.8 8.4 Serbia 5.9 2.5 8.4 Romania 5 3.2 8.2 Switzerland 5.9 2.3 8.2 Kosovo 3.8 4.4 8.2 Cyprus 1.9 6.3 8.1 Latvia 2.8 5.4 8.1 Wales 3.8 4.2 8 Finland 4.2 3.6 7.8 Slovenia 3.8 4 7.8 Montenegro 4.3 3.4 7.6 Georgia 2.2 5.4 7.6 Malta 1.9 5.6 7.5 Norway 4.8 2.8 7.5 Luxembourg 3.4 4.1 7.5 Scotland 4.4 2.9 7.3 Czechia 5.1 2 7.1 Albania 2.6 4 6.6 England 4.6 1.9 6.5 Andorra 1.3 4.9 6.2