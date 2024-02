Schlupp a proven stand-in shooter

Palmer has had 3+ shots in 6 of last 9

Add Gusto to be fouled for 6/1 Bet Builder

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Monday 12 February, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Palace are expected to be without key men Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise for this contest and while that could result in a night of struggle, it also throws down a challenge for others to step up.

One of those is Jeffrey Schlupp, a player whose recent record provides shots backers with hope.

He's often been the man to fill in for Eze or Olise in recent times, both men having struggled to stay fit, and it's worth noting that the Ghanaian has landed the 2+ shots bet in four of his last six starts.

He had two shots in 45 minutes at Brighton last week when neither Eze or Olise played and also managed two against Liverpool when the pair were missing.

In between, he's landed the bet against Arsenal and Everton, games Olise missed, and he makes appeal at 13/102.30 to deliver against a notoriously hit-and-miss Chelsea side.

Staying in the shots market, let's pick the visitors' Cole Palmer for 3+ shots.

He's been their main attacking threat for some time now, proving a great summer signing from Manchester City.

He's delivered for his 3+ backers in six of his last nine, having 4+ shots in five of those games.

With Palace also missing their England international defender Marc Guehi, Chelsea can be expected to create shooting opportunities and the stats show Palmer is their most frequent shot-taker, as well as their leading scorer.

To complete our Bet Builder, let's add Malo Gusto to be fouled, something which has occurred in nine of his last 10 outings.

The French right-back likes to push forward and a deeper look at his data shows he's drawn 2+ fouls in six of those 10.

It's not hard to see Schlupp, who is prone to a foul when tracking back, stopping one of his runs illegally.

The three legs combine to pay close to 6/17.00.