Shots king Eze set for recall

Ayew among top 10 fouls committed in Premier League

Add Dunk to complete 9/2 5.50 Bet Builder

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Thursday 21 December, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

There are three bets I've played regularly as singles throughout this season that I like in this opening game of the festive fixture list, so it makes sense to combine them for this props column.

Let's start with Palace sharp-shooter Eberechi Eze.

He returned from injury as a late substitute at Manchester City last week, a game which saw Palace claim a 2-2 draw in injury time having been outplayed for much of the contest.

Roy Hodgson praised the character of his side for fighting to the end but he would be foolish to believe his side played particularly well - City should have been well clear by the time Palace got back into the game.

As long as he's fit, Eze has to come back in - he's their most creative player and creating chances has been a problem at Palace for weeks.

He also loves a shot, landing the 3+ shots bet in six of his nine starts. That gets the nod.

His team-mate Jordan Ayew leads the league for fouls committed and has delivered for his backers in the 2+ fouls market 11 times in 16 starts this season.

Likely to be recalled after suspension, Ayew should be able to land this again amid an electric atmosphere - I'm loathe to call this a derby given there's almost 50 miles between the club but there's certainly a big rivalry.

Finally, let's turn to Brighton's Lewis Dunk, who has been a good man to follow in the shots market.

Dunk has had 1+ shot in 12 of his 19 games and he's had multiple shots in six of those.

The England centre-back is a big aerial threat at set-pieces - something Palace have had problems defending for some time - and notably has been taking free-kicks around the box a lot of late.

Back him for 1+ shot to complete a treble which pays just over 9/25.50.

Be wary of the Palace team news though - Eze and Ayew are not guaranteed starters. You could wait for the line-ups (published an hour before kick-off) or you might be able to cash-out and replace your bet (for no loss).