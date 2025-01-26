Sunday Football Tips: Go big with 83/1 Bet Builder at Selhurst Park

Guehi has 3 goals this season; Palace strong on set-plays

Damsgaard 5th in Premier League assists list after 7 in 15

Crystal Palace v Brentford

Sunday 26 January, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Forgive me for doing this two days running but I'm going to shoot for the stars again in Super Sunday's opening encounter.

To be fair, yesterday's 34/1 punt didn't go too badly. Both shots legs won but the bad discipline aspects did not - we really needed a more competitive game and I don't think many envisaged Bournemouth wiping the floor with Forest.

However, I'm prepared to go big again - eve bigger in fact - as there are a couple of tasty-looking prices I like the look of for this contest.

Let's start with Marc Guehi in the anytime scorer market at 13/114.00.

Palace lead the league for shots from set pieces and, crucially, sit second to Arsenal for goals scored from such situations.

While Brentford have conceded only two from set plays, that stat looks something of an anomaly given their set piece expected goals against (SPxGA) figure is close to seven.

Guehi has scored three times already this season and has played a much greater role in terms of set-piece threat since the arrival of Oliver Glasner.

In short, the odds look too big.

The other bet I like here is Mikkel Damsgaard for an assist at any time.

Brentford's Danish star has been relishing playing in behind Yoane Wissa and both he and Bryan Mbeumo are now into double figures for the season in terms of goals.

Damsgaard has provided plenty of ammunition for the pair, conjuring up seven assists in his last 15 league starts.

He now sits fifth in the Premier League assists table.

We all know Brentford have been better at home than on their travels but they usually score in their away games - and bagged five at Southampton in the last one.

That away form explains why Damsgaard can be backed here at 11/26.50 but it still looks large to me.

Clearly, given the prices, both bets warrant serious consideration as singles but it's Bet Builders this column is all about so let's take aim at the massive 83/184.00 double!