Saturday Football Tips: Shoot for the stars with 34/1 Bet Builder

Cherries are Premier League's top foulers

Hosts also strong for shots but weak defending set plays

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 25 January, 15:00

A look at some of the key props metrics throws up some interesting combinations for this game and so I'm going to try to use them in our Bet Builder for Saturday, one which produces a whopping 34/1 shot.

First up, we see that Bournemouth have committed more fouls than any other Premier League side this season, which links up nicely with the fact that Forest are the most 'carded against' team.

Subsequently a couple of the Cherries' bad boys catch the eye.

Let's start with Ryan Christie in the player-card market.

He is Bournemouth's most-carded player so far this season with eight received in his 19 starts.

The Scot has committed 2+ fouls in his last six games too so he could well attract the attention of referee Craig Pawson, who is above average for fouls per game and virtually bang on the average for cards produced.

Hopefully foul magnet Ryan Yates will start in the Forest midfield - there must be a chance he is recalled to the starting XI after his side almost blew a three-goal lead at home to lowly Southampton last week.

Either way, I'm frankly surprised 7/24.50 is on offer about another Christie card - that looks a very tasty single.

Next up, I'm going to back Tyler Adams to commit 2+ fouls.

Another operating in that midfield area, the American has landed this in four of his last six starts and his average of 2.45 fouls per 90 minutes makes him Bournemouth's leading fouler via that metric.

Moving on, it's notable that only three teams have had more shots than Bournemouth, while for all Forest's impressive results - they sit third in the Premier League heading into matchday 23 - Nuno Espirito Santo's men have actually conceded the eighth-most shots.

Step forward Dango Ouattara, a player who loves to shoot on sight.

He's hit at least three shots in five of his last seven, while if we focus in on recent home games, you find he's hit 3+ shots in his last five appearances at what I still refer to as Dean Court. In total, he's had 22 shots in those games, not all of which have seen him start.

He should do here though and a price of 10/111.91 looks decent for a man who has played as a centre forward in recent games.

Finally, let's focus in on set-pieces, the reason being we've got the fourth-best team for shots for these situations (Forest) up against the one which has conceded the fifth-most from them (Bournemouth).

With this in mind, I want to back Nikola Milenkovic for 1+ shot.

The Serb has managed this in 11 of his last 14 games and has been a major threat from corners and free-kicks, scoring some crucial goals too.

Throw the four legs together and you get a massive price of 34/135.00 - let's shoot for the stars!