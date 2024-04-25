Thursday Football Tips: Props away in 7/1 Bet Builder at Brighton

City back to title race at Brighton

Brighton v Man City

Thursday 25 April, kick-off 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Pep Guardiola was fuming at having to play Saturday, but he'll presumably be happy with the extra rest he's got ahead of their tricky trip to Brighton.

He'd likely not have been happy in Chelsea's quick turnaround as they were limp at best at Arsenal - who vitally improved their goal difference in a title race that could go down to the wire.

Man City just have to do their job at the Amex though, and are expected to as 2/51.40 favourites against a Brighton side quoted as 11/26.50 home outsiders.

As wlays we're trying to look beyond the outrights and delve into some player prop bets for Thursday's Bet Builder.

There's plenty of options on the Man City side, but Jeremy Doku gets the nod at 8/151.53 for 1+ shot on target.

The Belgian has hit the target in all of his last five starts, so he's an even better bet when in the start line-up.

Overall, Doku has hit the target in nine of his last 13 outings for City.

Man City were sluggish to say the least on Saturday, and while they'll be freshened up now, Brighton could still be lively enough to get some joy.

And if they do, then Joao Pedro is most likely so we'll back him at 4/51.80 for 1+ shot on target.

He's hit the target in seven of the last 10, with five of those multiple shots efforts, and there's plenty of volume too with 12 attempts on goal in his last three games.

Let's stick with Joao Pedro - who by the way has been fouled the most out of any player in either squad this season.

Pedro is 8/151.53 to be fouled 2+ times against Man City, who are no strangers to giving free kicks away.

Pedro has been fouled at least twice in seven of his last eight games.

And out of the two squad, Rodri has given away themost fouls of anyone this season, so we'll take the Spaniard to have 2+ more fouls at 1/12.00.

Brighton have the pace to break quickly when under City pressure, and that always brings Rodri into play.