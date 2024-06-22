Bet of the Day

Belgium v Romania: Back 9/2 shots double in Cologne

Nicolae Stanciu
Nicolae Stanciu can hit the target again for Romania

Paul Higham thinks Romania can get some joy out of Belgium, and has a 9/25.50 Bet Builder double to back that up...

Belgium v Romania
Saturday 22 June, 20:00 kick-off
Live on ITV

Belgium badly need to bounce back after suffering that huge shock defeat to Slovakia, but a bouyant Romania will be a tough side to do that against as they're flying after their 3-0 win over Ukraine.

There's a lot of pressure on the Red Devils here, who'll be fearing another disappointing exit despite having enough quality to go deep in a major tournament.

So they're big 2/51.40 favourites for the win, while Romania have a bit of a free hit on this one after their opening win - yet they're still massive outsiders as 6/17.00 shots to follow Slovakia's lead and upset the odds.

Leg 1: Nicolae Stanciu 1+ shot on target

Belgium are red-hot favourites and although they lost to Slovakia they did everything but score - well Lukaku did actually score twice only for the goals to be ruled out.

But Belgium let Slovakia have 10 shots against them, while Romania managed 10 shots against Ukraine mainly playing on the break - having just 34% possession in that game.

The script will be the same here so with Belgium ripe to be countered let's back a couple of Romanian players to get a shot in in target at decent prices - starting with the 11/82.38 on goalscorer from the last game Nicolae Stanciu for 1+ shot on target.

Stanciu has hit the target nine times in his last seven competitive internationals and has plenty of volume to rely on so is right up there on our list.

Leg 2: Florinel Coman 1+ shot on target

The second half of our Bet Builder double is midfielder Florinel Coman, who also hit the target against Ukraine and is 17/102.70 for another 1+ shot on target against Belgium.

Coman has hit the target in his last three competitive international starts and at club level he has hit the target in his last 12 games - a combined 28 times so he knows where the goal is.

He's worth backing to get another shot on goal in here.

Recommended Bet

Back Coman & Stanciu 1+ shot on target @ 9/25.50

SBK9/2

Now read our Euro 2024 day nine cheat sheet

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2023/24

Staked: 286pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +34.31pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

