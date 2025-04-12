Saturday Football Tips: Back a 9/2 Der Klassiker double at the Allianz

Both sides beaten in Europe ahead of Der Klassiker clash

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 12 April, 17:30

There's an unusual flavour to the latest Der Klassiker as while both teams lost in the Champions League in midweek, Bayern are at least still in their tie and with plenty of injuries Vincent Kompany may take the unusual step of making some changes.

Former Bayern player and manager Niko Kovac faces his old side for the first time as Dortmund boss with the Black And Yellow basically out of the Champions League after being hammered 4-0 by Barca and needing to get a wriggle on to make up ground on the top four.

Dortmund are five points behind fourth-placed Mainz heading into the weekend, so you could argue their need is greater with Bayern sitting on a six-point lead at the top - but it's a tightrope for Kompany as a defeat here and then at Inter would heap all kinds of pressure on.

So expect Der Klassiker to still provde plenty of heat - but where's the value stats plays?

He's had a tough time since joining from Fulham, but Joao Palhinha is set to start and if he had put a full campaign together he'd probably be evenr shorter than 1/12.00 for 2+ fouls in a big game like this.

On bare stats alone he has 13 fouls in 14 games, but just six starts in there and on minutes played he averages a foul every 50 or so - which is not too bad considering a lot of his appearances came off the bench.

He's also been working back from injury, but has played three Bundesliga games in the last month, starting twice, and commited five fouls (2-2-1) so a start here would give us a great shot.

It'll be a tough day at the office for both of Dortmund's full-backs with wide players such as Michael Olise, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry all likely playing some part during the game.

Julian Ryerson leads Dortmund in terms of fouls committed and the Norwegian gave away two and was booked in the erverse fixture at home in November.

Away at the Allianz Arena makes the task even harder and even more likely he gives away another 2+ fouls at 15/82.88.