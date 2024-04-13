Sunday Football Tips: Back Bayer trio in 5/1 Bet Builder

Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen

Sunday 14 April, 16:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Bayer Leverkusen can confirm their Bundesliga title on Sunday against Werder Bremen so there should be a party atmosphere to celebrate.

The job's done regardless of the result really, and with a 2-0 lead to take to West Ham in the Europa League coming up Xabi Alonso will not want too much celebrating going on just yet.

Given the occasion the result markets could be a bit dodgy, although Werder have little to play for and Bayer will not want to lose their unbeaten record now. But it's the player stats we'll take a look at.

I expect Bayer to show off a little bit here and have some fun, and that means plenty of shots, so we're backing three players starting with the shortest priced and that's Jeremie Frimpong.

He's a constant attacking threat from wing-back and has hit the target 27 times this season - including three in his last three outings - and is 4/91.44 for 1+ shot on target here.

He's hit the target at least once in seven of 11 games and he's that type of player that will power past any lethargic defending from wide - which Werder may well have.

At just slightly better odds we've got Alex Grimaldo at 4/61.67 for 1+ shot on target from the other flank.

He's had six shots on target when getting at least one in each of his last four, and has had plenty of volume with at least two efforts in each of his last seven straight.

Grimaldo has had 20 shots on target in the Bundesliga so is easy to back here.

And just adding our touch of value is Granit Xhaka at 13/82.63 for 1+ shot on target as the former Arsenal man has been a bit more attack focused of late.

He actually started the season with a shot on target in six of his first eight games, and after a lull he's now had a shot on target in four of his last seven and mustered seven shots on target in his last 10 games.

With a party atmosphere he'll have no problem having a crack, as he's had 15 attempts on goal in just his last seven games.