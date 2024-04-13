Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

Sunday Premier League Builder Tips: Three to back from 2/1 to 15/2

  • Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Can Emery's Villa disrupt his old club Arsenal's title challenge?

There are three Premier League matches on Sunday and two of them feature title contenders so get Bet Builders for each based on Opta stats...

  • Nunez to find target in 3/14.00 Reds Bet Builder

  • Hammers to keep clean sheet with 15/28.50 three-fold

  • Arsenal to overcome handicap in 2/13.00 bet

    • 14:00 - Liverpool v Crystal Palace

    Liverpool dropped two points at Manchester United and, as they return to fortress Anfield in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's men will be determined to get the win to keep up pressure on their title rivals.

    # TEAM P W D L GF GA PTS xGF xGA xGD EXP FCST
    1 Man City
    		32 22 7 3 76 32 73 0 0 0
    2 Arsenal
    		31 22 5 4 75 24 71 0 0 0
    3 Liverpool
    		31 21 8 2 72 30 71 0 0 0
    4 Aston Villa
    		32 18 6 8 66 49 60 0 0 0
    5 Tottenham
    		32 18 6 8 65 49 60 0 0 0
    6 Newcastle
    		32 15 5 12 69 52 50 0 0 0
    7 Man Utd
    		32 15 5 12 47 48 50 0 0 0
    8 West Ham
    		32 13 9 10 52 56 48 0 0 0
    9 Chelsea
    		30 12 8 10 55 52 44 0 0 0
    10 Brighton
    		32 11 11 10 52 50 44 0 0 0
    11 Wolves
    		32 12 7 13 46 51 43 0 0 0
    12 Bournemouth
    		32 11 9 12 47 57 42 0 0 0
    13 Fulham
    		32 11 6 15 47 51 39 0 0 0
    14 Brentford
    		33 8 8 17 47 58 32 0 0 0
    15 Crystal Palace
    		31 7 9 15 36 54 30 0 0 0
    16 Everton
    		31 9 8 14 32 42 27 0 0 0
    17 Nottm Forest
    		33 7 9 17 42 58 26 0 0 0
    18 Luton
    		33 6 7 20 46 70 25 0 0 0
    19 Burnley
    		33 4 8 21 33 68 20 0 0 0
    20 Sheff Utd
    		32 3 7 22 30 84 16 0 0 0
    Show more Show less

    Powered by

    Opta

    Their 3-0 defeat here to Atalanta in the Europa League was humbling but, fortunately for the Reds, they have the chance to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side who, having won their first Premier League game under Oliver Glasner, are now winless in their last five.

    Another comfort for Klopp is that the Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against Palace (W11 D2). Darwin Núñez missed goalscoring chances last weekend. He has had more shots than any other player in the Premier League this season (100), so we will take him to come good with a goal here.

    Back Liverpool, BTTS and Nunez to score at over 3/14.00

    Bet here

    14:00 - West Ham v Fulham

    West Ham are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Fulham (W8 D4) the more pertinent fact may be that the Cottagers thumped their London rivals 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage.

    The Hammers were in Europa League action on Thursday but we believe they can take their revenge against a Fulham side that have won just one of their last 23 against fellow London sides (D6 L16).

    1280 Jarrod Bowen West Ham Europa League 2023.jpg

    Only bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffield United (12 each) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Fulham this season, with the Cottagers' 1-0 loss against Newcastle last time out the 11th time
    they've drawn a blank this term.

    Back West Ham, Bowen score or assist and BTTS 'No' @ around 15/28.50

    Bet here

    16:30 - Arsenal v Aston Villa

    Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brighton last weekend was just as indicative of their title race mettle as the previous round's draw at Man City. The Gunners have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games (D1), scoring at least twice in each victory, and conceding just four in that run.

    Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 so Mikel Arteta's men can take nothing for granted. Unai Emery's men lost 4-1 at Manchester City in their last Premier League away game and last weekend drew 3-3 at home to Brentford. The Villans are leaking goals and are another team that played in Europe on Thursday night.

    Kai Havertz can help to stretch the visitors' defence. He has been involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (5 goals, 4 assists), and a run like that cannot be ignored.

    Back Arsenal -1, Over 2.5 goals & Havertz score or assist @ 2/13.00

    Bet here

    Premier League Opta Stats and Predictions: Back 45/1 tip and 7/1 Bet Builder

Recommended bets

Back Liverpool, BTTS and Nunez to score at over 3/14.00

Back West Ham, Bowen score or assist and BTTS 'No' @ around 15/28.50

Back Arsenal, Over 2.5 goals & Havertz score or assist @ 2/13.00

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back Bayer trio in 5/1 Bet Builder

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Arsenal v Aston Villa: Back Leandro Trossard to strike in 5/1 Bet Builder

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Back rocked Reds to concede again

  4. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Championship Opta Stats: 10 of the best bets for Saturday afternoon

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Bet Builder Tips: Back Bad Man Betting's 11/2 Bayer Leverkusen v Bremen best bet

  6. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats and Predictions: Back 45/1 tip and 7/1 Bet Builder

More English Premier League