Sunday Premier League Builder Tips: Three to back from 2/1 to 15/2

Nunez to find target in 3/1 4.00 Reds Bet Builder

Hammers to keep clean sheet with 15/2 8.50 three-fold

Arsenal to overcome handicap in 2/1 3.00 bet

Liverpool dropped two points at Manchester United and, as they return to fortress Anfield in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp's men will be determined to get the win to keep up pressure on their title rivals.

Show more Show less Powered by

Their 3-0 defeat here to Atalanta in the Europa League was humbling but, fortunately for the Reds, they have the chance to bounce back against a Crystal Palace side who, having won their first Premier League game under Oliver Glasner, are now winless in their last five.

Another comfort for Klopp is that the Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games against Palace (W11 D2). Darwin Núñez missed goalscoring chances last weekend. He has had more shots than any other player in the Premier League this season (100), so we will take him to come good with a goal here.

Back Liverpool, BTTS and Nunez to score at over 3/14.00 Bet here

West Ham are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home games against Fulham (W8 D4) the more pertinent fact may be that the Cottagers thumped their London rivals 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage.

The Hammers were in Europa League action on Thursday but we believe they can take their revenge against a Fulham side that have won just one of their last 23 against fellow London sides (D6 L16).

Only bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffield United (12 each) have failed to score in more Premier League games than Fulham this season, with the Cottagers' 1-0 loss against Newcastle last time out the 11th time

they've drawn a blank this term.

Back West Ham, Bowen score or assist and BTTS 'No' @ around 15/28.50 Bet here

Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brighton last weekend was just as indicative of their title race mettle as the previous round's draw at Man City. The Gunners have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games (D1), scoring at least twice in each victory, and conceding just four in that run.

Villa won the reverse fixture 1-0 so Mikel Arteta's men can take nothing for granted. Unai Emery's men lost 4-1 at Manchester City in their last Premier League away game and last weekend drew 3-3 at home to Brentford. The Villans are leaking goals and are another team that played in Europe on Thursday night.

Kai Havertz can help to stretch the visitors' defence. He has been involved in nine goals in his last seven Premier League appearances (5 goals, 4 assists), and a run like that cannot be ignored.