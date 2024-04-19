Premier League Tips

Athletic Bilbao v Granada: Keep it simple with 12/5 bet

Athletic Bilbao striker Gorka Guruzeta won the Copa del Rey earlier this month
Gorka Guruzeta has punished La Liga's struggling sides this season

Friday looks a day to back the obvious in La Liga - our football props column has a 12/5 shot for Athletic Bilbao v Granada...

Athletic Bilbao v Granada
Friday 19 April, 20:00
Given the plethora of props markets available these days, it's sometimes easy to ignore the obvious.

I'm not going to do that for Friday's game in La Liga, one which sees Champions League-chasing Athletic Bilbao host a Granada side, who already looked doomed to relegation, sitting 11 points from safety with only seven games remaining.

Leg 1: Athletic Bilbao to win

Basically, Athletic, who recently ended their 40-year trophy drought by winning the Copa del Rey, should win this and their results at home to the other sides in the bottom half of the table suggest they will probably do so comfortably.

They've played seven such matches, winning all of them, six without conceding.

The Basque side have scored multiple goals in six of those games, and 3+ in five of them. Five have been won by at least two goals.

Leg 2: Back both teams to score 'no'

My preferred angle is simply to back them to win to nil - that can be done via the Bet Builder tool by backing Athletic to win the match and selecting both teams to score 'no'.

Granada may have ended an 11-game winless run last weekend but they were on home soil. Away, they've taken just a single point from their last 11 matches with eight of the 10 losses coming without scoring.

They have the league's second-worst defence and Athletic have the second-best (only leaders Real Madrid have been more miserly) and so this option looks a solid base for our bet.

Leg 3: Back Gorka Guruzeta to score

I'm going to top it up by backing the hosts' top scorer, Gorka Guruzeta, in the anytime scorer market.

He's been something of a flat-track bully this season with 10 of his 13 goals coming at San Mames.

Look deeper into the detail and you find that in those aforementioned seven games against the bottom-half teams, he's scored in six of them.

Guruzeta to score in a home win to nil pays out at around 12/53.40 which, given what we've seen from these sides during the campaign, looks good business.

Back Athletic to win, both teams to score 'no' & Guruzeta to score @ around 12/53.40

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2023/24

Staked: 229pts
Returned: 251.38pts
P/L: +22.38pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

