Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain: Back Rashford in 13/1 double

Tuesday Betfair Football Superboost

Tuesday's Betfair Superboost is all about attacking brilliance in the Champions League as Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski takes on old club Dortmund in Germany and Ousmane Dembele tries to help Paris Saint-Germain finish the job at Aston Villa.

The pair have had 18 shots on target apiece in their last 10 games and you can back them to each have one or more on Tuesday night at 1/12.00 boosted from 1/21.50.

Recommended Bet Back Lewandowski and Dembele to have 1 or more shots on target SBK 1/1 2.00

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special

Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday 15 April, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime Video

I'll be honest, looking at this Champions League quarter-final second leg was a struggle from a props perspective.

Neither side can be backed with confidence in the card and fouls markets given their low numbers. When it comes to shots, I've failed to find anything which really represents any value.

Youri Tielemans has been mentioned on these pages this season for his shots ability but, while he's had 2+ in nine of his last 15 appearances for Villa, in the Champions League he's managed to land the bet in just three of 11. In short, I want more than 5/42.25, even though Villa have to come forward and go for it at some point.

Unai Emery's side trail 3-1 having conceded in injury time in last week's first leg in Paris, a goal which gave the tie a completely different complexion.

While it's hard to be confident about how the second game will pan out, my expectation is that Villa will try to control things in the first half without being too hasty coming forward.

I doubt they will panic if it remains goalless at half-time and I can see the game opening up considerably after the break.

I'm in agreement with colleague James Eastham that the game could feature a few goals - last week's encounter brought plenty of chances with both sides really putting the hammer down when given an opportunity to hound the opposing defence.

The best approach is to look for where those goals may come from. For me, the value pick here is for Marcus Rashford to assist.

The Manchester United loanee already has five assists in just 14 Villa appearances, several of which have been from the bench.

I find it hard to believe Ollie Watkins won't play in this game given the need for goals and, if that's the case, Rashford will surely revert to his role on the left side of the Villa attack from where he's shown he can provide assists.

Odds of 11/26.50 just looks too big.

I'll double that up with something more obvious and that's Ousmane Dembele to score.

The Frenchman has been the star of the PSG attack in 2025, scoring 21 goals in 19 games for his club, and also netting for France last month.

Playing centrally of late, Dembele got the winner at Liverpool in the previous round and will offer a real threat whenever PSG are able to break on Villa, something which may occur more often as the game wears on.

The double pays 13/114.00.