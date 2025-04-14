Aston Villa v PSG: Another high-scoring encounter on the cards
James Eastham expects the goals to flow when the two sides meet at Villa Park in their quarter-final second leg on Tuesday night...
Hosts massive underdogs to qualify now
Premier League outfit will take risks
Expect great scoring chances at both ends
Aston Villa vs Paris-SG
Tuesday, 20:00 GMT
Live on Amazon Prime Video
PSG short odds to qualify
Aston Villa will have to produce one of the most remarkable comebacks in recent Champions League history if they are to overcome Paris-SG to take their place in the tournament's semi-finals when the sides meet at Villa Park on Tuesday night.
Unai Emery's players trail 3-1 from the first leg at Parc des Princes last week, when the Ligue 1 outfit played some tremendous attacking football and scored some memorable goals to secure the advantage in the tie.
It no surprise to see that PSG are short-priced favourites to reach the last four. On our Exchange, Luis Enrique's side are 1.071/14 to make it through, while Aston Villa are 13.5 to progress.
On the Match Odds market - referring to the result in normal time on Tuesday - Aston Villa are 3.3512/5, while PSG are 2.226/5, and The Draw is 3.9.
The watching millions that were impressed by the teamwork and quality PSG displayed in that first leg may be tempted to support the club from the French capital given the odds-against price that is available. But PSG do not need to win, and that should be taken into account.
It rarely makes sense to back a team to win in a game where they do not actually need to win. PSG will qualify for the semi-finals if they draw, and even if they lose by one goal. Given this reality, there is no reason to believe PSG will go all-out to win on the night if the game were, for example, level with 10 minutes left to play.
Goals markets offer best opportunities
Over 2.5 Goals looks a better selection. The first leg was open and entertaining, with both teams playing some terrific football when they moved the ball forward. Four beautifully crafted goals were scored, and the game's xG was 2.68.
We believe the second leg is likely to be played in a similar fashion. Trailing by two goals in the tie, Aston Villa have to be positive and, at some points, may have to take risks. They will be quietly confident that they have the attacking prowess to cause the PSG defence problems, but equally aware that they may have to leave their own back line exposed at times as they look to claw their way back into the tie.
PSG can be devastatingly quick and effective in attack. With their goals and several other dangerous moments last weekend, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia underlined what a threat they can be in wide areas. If neither of them get you, PSG have Bradley Barcola waiting to come off the bench, while Ousmane Dembele - playing as the nominal centre-forward in PSG's fluid formation - continues to average more than a goal a game in 2025.
Over 2.5 Goals is currently available at 1.75/7 on the Exchange. While some people may not like backing Overs at odds-on, we think this is a great opportunity on a game where we are confident of seeing good scoring chances at both ends.
If you are looking for bigger odds, you may like to consider Over 3.0 on the Goal Lines market at 2.111/10. With this selection, your stakes would be returned if the game has exactly three goals in normal time, and you will make a profit if the game has four or more goals in normal time. This selection would lose only if the game has no goals, one goal, or two goals in normal time.
Recommended bets
James 2024-25 Champions League P/L
Returned: +11.86pts
P/L: -7.14pts
