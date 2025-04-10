Champions League State of Play and Betting: Barcelona 2/1 outright favourites

Barca beat Dortmund 4-0 and are outright favs at 2/1 3.00

Arsenal stun Real Madrid and are 10/3 4.33

Villa lose 3-1 to PSG and drift to 8/1 9.00 to qualify

Barcelona are 2/13.00 favourites to win the Champions League as the team's and fans pause for breathe after two night's of pulsating quarter-final first legs.

Hansi Flick's side's 4-0 win over Dortmund last night was the biggest win across the two nights and Barcelona look all but certain to be in the semi-finals.

Arsenal are not far behind, however, after beating Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates. The Gunners are 10/34.33 in the outright betting, with Paris Saint-Germain a touch shorter at 9/43.25 following their 3-1 first leg win over Aston Villa.

Raphinha scored his 12th goal of the competition against Dortmund and is 4/61.67 in the top goalscorer betting. His team-mate Robert Lewandowski scored his 10th and 11th of the campaign and is 11/102.11.

Aston Villa took the lead in the Paris but ended up losing the first leg 3-1 to PSG on Wednesday. Nuno Mendes' added time third for the French champions gives them a cushion to take to the west Midlands.

Luis Enrique's team showed against Liverpool in the last round that they can get a result at an English stadium in front of fired-up home fans, so Unai Emery's men will have to be at their sharpest in the second leg. If the Villans strike early again, though, the odds on them pulling off the comeback will shorten.

To qualify: PSG 1/16, Villa 8/19.00

As mentioned, this one looks to be all over, which is why Barcelona are unbackable after their 4-0 win in the first leg at Camp Nou. They are 23 games unbeaten now and, even if that run does end in Germany on Tuesday, it will be a big shock if it is to a scoreline that gets Dortmund through.

Barca are back, dominating domestically and favourites to win their first Champions League title for 10 years.

To qualify: Barcelona NA, Dortmund 66/167.00

Declan Rice struck twice to give Arsenal a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid at the Emirates and the odds indicate that the comeback may be beyond even Carlo Ancelotti's men at the Bernabeu. Mikel Arteta will take nothing for granted and this is another tie where an early goal could prove crucial.

Jude Bellingham has warned that it is not over. If the England talisman is wrong, then the Gunners will be in the semi-finals and it may be the end of the road for Ancelotti's Madrid. Never write them off though.

To qualify: Real Madrid 11/26.50, Arsenal 1/101.10

Inter ended Bayern's 22-match unbeaten home run in the Champions League, dating back to 2021, to win the first leg 2-1 in Germany. With just a goal in it the tie is still very much alive but Bayern will need to be more ruthless in Italy. Harry Kane, in particular, must take his chances at San Siro.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that the England captain will haul his team into the last four. The winners of this tie will almost certainly face a semi-final against Barcelona. The final takes place in Munich this season so Bayern will not be giving up yet but Lautaro Martinez and his team-mates were canny and dogged in the first leg and will not be easy to beat.

To qualify: Inter 1/31.33, Bayern 9/43.25