In terms of festive fixtures, these two have had a holiday since they last played on Saturday, so energy levels should be sky-high for this big London derby between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates.

Arsenal got a couple of lucky breaks at Anfield but showed good resilience, while any criticism David Moyes gets baffles me as he's juggling Europe with the Premier League very nicely - and a recent win at Tottenham and against Man Utd last time out sees tem in seventh on knocking on the door of the European places.

The Hammers have taken a couple of beatings on the road this season, mixed in with results like at Spurs, so anything is possible at the Emirates, but there are some pretty consistent stats and trends we can use for our Thursday Bet Builder.

With Arsenal such big favourites we're looking at West Ham players who can show up on the stats sheet with some better prices, starting with James Ward-Prowse.

The mideifleder is 4/91.44 to have 1+ shots at the Emirates, which isn't a bad price for a bet that has landed in his last eight Premier League games and in 11 of 12.

Declan Rice will obviously want to impress against his former side, but Ward-Prowse will also want to make his mark as one of the players to come in to replace the former skipper.

Jarrod Bowen is a tremendous player in tremendous form right now having scored in his last three games while also netting goals in big away games such as at Liverpool (twice), Spurs and Villa.

Bowen also scored against Arsenal in the League Cup earlier this season, but for our Bet Builder we'll stick to just the 10/111.91 on Bowen for 1+ shot on target.

Bowen has hit the target in 15 of his 17 Premier League games this season and has proven to be capable of testing the keepers of the best sides even away from home.

I find the 'to be fouled' market fascinating, and in this game we've got two players who've been fouled miles more times than the rest of their teams.

We'll start with Lucas Paqueta, who has drawn 42 fouls this season just in the Premier League - including seven times against Man Utd last time out.

The fouls against him are pretty consistent though so we're happy to back him here at 4/91.44 to be fouled twice or more at the Emirates - a bet which has come in nine times in his last 12 outings.

Much like Paqueta, Bukayo Saka can 'buy fouls' with the best of them - and he's perhaps getting away with a lot more than most.

With 41 fouls against him in the Premier League he's just behind Paqueta, but he's shorter in this market at 3/101.30 with Arsenal being at home.

Saka has been fouled multiple times in seven of eight games for the Gunners so they're pretty strong numbers to take into a London derby under the lights.

