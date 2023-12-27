</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html">Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-tottenham-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-bet-builder-latest-odds-271223-1063.html">Brighton v Tottenham: Side with Spurs & 4/1 Son Bet Builder against Seagulls</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-arsenal-v-west-ham-premier-league-betting-preview-best-bets-latest-odds-271223-1063.html">Arsenal v West Ham: Back a 5/1 stats Bet Builder at the Emirates</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-new-blood-favoured-in-leopardstown-grade-1-contests-271223-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: New blood favoured in Leopardstown Grade 1 contests </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-im-looking-forward-to-riding-a-plus-tard-271223-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore: I'm looking forward to riding A Plus Tard</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-zambezi-to-break-his-duck-over-fences-at-chepstow-271223-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Zambezi to break his duck over fences at Chepstow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2024-antepost-tips-two-picks-from-dave-tindall-for-royal-troon-191223-719.html">Open Championship 2024: Two picks from Dave Tindall in his early look at Royal Troon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/us-masters-2024-antepost-tips-dave-tindalls-early-look-161223-719.html">US Masters 2024: Three picks from Dave Tindall in his early look at Augusta</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/mauritius-open-result-and-review-louis-oosthuizen-goes-back-to-back-181223-167.html">The Punter's Debrief: Louis goes back-to-back</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/brisbane-heat-v-sydney-thunder-big-bash-tips-heat-a-hot-bet-to-continue-strong-runs-261223-194.html">Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder Big Bash Tips: Heat a hot bet to continue good run</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/perth-scorchers-v-melbourne-renegades-big-bash-tips-scorchers-bats-to-run-hot-251223-194.html">Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades Big Bash Tips: Scorchers bats to run hot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/sydney-sixers-v-melbourne-stars-big-bash-tips-sixers-remain-underrated-251223-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash Tips: Sixers remain underrated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">World Darts</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured World Darts</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-dobey-and-smith-to-score-heavily-271223-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Dobey and Smith to score heavily</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-smith-to-sail-through-241223-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Smith to sail through</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/world-darts-championship-tips-brilliance-from-bunting-expected-221223-1133.html">World Darts Championship Tips: Brilliance from Bunting expected</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More World Darts</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-finals-betting-tips-and-predictions-sinner-beats-djokovic-but-zverev-may-be-value-at-12-1-151123-204.html">ATP Tour Finals: Sinner beats Djokovic but Zverev may be value at 12/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-day-2-tips-in-form-bonzi-can-extend-lajovics-indoor-woe-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Day 2 Tips: In-form Bonzi can extend Lajovic's indoor woe</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/paris-masters-outright-tips-djokovic-the-man-to-beat-in-the-french-capital-301023-778.html">Paris Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic the man to beat in the French capital</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-why-im-content-to-be-against-both-trump-and-biden-261223-171.html">2024 US Election: Why I'm content to be against both Trump and Biden</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds---michelle-mone-killing-tory-chances-191223-171.html">UK Politics: Michelle Mone could hammer the final nail into the Tory coffin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/betting-odds-and-analysis-on-rishi-sunaks-future-and-the-next-election-091223-171.html">Tory Crisis: Sunak is far from certain to survive until the election</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-17-betting-tips-new-years-eve-nfl-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-271223-1063.html">NFL Week 17 Tips: Back Browns to book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-16-betting-tips-christmas-eve-nfl-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-christmas-day-201223-1063.html">NFL Week 16 Tips: Bills to roll on, Dolphins to down Dallas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-15-betting-tips-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-game-preview-thursday-sunday-141223-1063.html">NFL Week 15 Tips: Back a 7/2 Bet Builder in Buffalo</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/624a78413f4f52d229af77249def44881749cfc5.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Arrows.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/CloughYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike-norman/">Mike Norman</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-12-28">28 December 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter", "name": "Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter", "description": "The Christmas football continues as Arsenal host West Ham on Thursday night knowing that a win will take them to the top of the table. Mike Norman previews t...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-28T13:36:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-27T19:55:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The Christmas football continues as Arsenal host West Ham on Thursday night knowing that a win will take them to the top of the table. Mike Norman previews the game and has [9/2] and [4/1] player-related bets to consider... Victory for Gunners will take them top of the table Jarrod Bowen has scored in seven of nine away games Former Hammer Declan Rice can get his shots away Arsenal v West HamThursday, 20:15Live on Amazon Prime Video Gunners a very short price to regain top spot Arsenal enjoyed Christmas at the top of the Premier League table, but they'll go into Thursday night's game at home to West Ham sitting second after Liverpool went top with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday. Mikel Arteta's men can regain top spot with a win over the Hammers, and they're - somewhat surprisingly - long odds-on to do so. The Gunners are as short as [1/4] in the Match Odds 90 market ([3/10] in the conventional Match Odds) which is perhaps showing a little bit of disrespect to West Ham who will arrive at the Emirates in decent form and sitting seventh in the table. David Moyes' men have won three of their last four in the league, which includes victories over top six teams Tottenham and Manchester United. However, the Hammers have conceded an alarming 10 goals in their last two away games in defeats at Fulham (5-0) in the league and Liverpool (5-1) in the EFL Cup. Arsenal haven't been overly impressive of late, winning just one of their previous four in all competitions, but they showed that they are very much up for a title challenge when going toe-to-toe with Liverpool at Anfield just before Christmas. I do think that the Gunners will take all three points, but I'm in no rush whatsoever to back them at such a short price to do so given they're struggling to keep clean sheets (just one in their last six) and their tendency to allow teams a path back into games this season. Brilliant Bowen loves an away day Jarrod Bowen has undoubtedly been West Ham's star man this term, and quite possibly one of the players of the season. The England international has scored 11 league goals to date, which is only three less than the Premier League's leading goalscorer Erling Haaland and one less than Liverpool's Mo Salah. Remarkably however, Bowen has scored in seven of West Ham's nine league away games this campaign and he also scored the Hammers' only goal in last week's EFL Cup defeat at Anfield. And it's worth remembering that West Ham beat a relatively strong Arsenal XI in the EFL Cup in early November with Bowen once again getting on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old is [9/2] to score anytime at the Emirates, and that's a price that makes plenty of appeal given that once again he's very likely to play more further forward than any of his teammates. Back Jarrod Bowen to Score Anytime @ [9/2] Bet now Former Hammer Rice will be shooting for glory Thursday's game against West Ham will be one that former Hammers' favourite Declan Rice has had pencilled in the diary since the fixtures were announced. He'd probably love nothing more than to play a starring role against his former side, and I fancy he'll be desperate to get on the scoresheet. From his defensive midfield role, three goals to Rice's name already this season isn't to be sniffed at, but what is noticeable is how many times he brings the ball forward and gets a shot or two away. He's registered 24 shots so far this term, which is an average of 1.33 per game, though that average rises to around two per game at the Emirates. Rice can be backed at [10/11] to register two or more shots on Thursday night and I think that's a selection worth including in a Bet Builder along with a home victory and both teams getting on the scoresheet. The Gunners have won seven and drawn two of their nine home league games this season, scoring in every one of those matches but also conceding in six of them. When you consider that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Burnley and Wolves have all visited the Emirates and found the back of the net then it's not too difficult to envisage West Ham - and hopefully Bowen - getting on the scoresheet also. Back Rice 2+ Shots, Arsenal to Win and BTTS - Yes @ just over [4/1] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">In-form Jarrod Bowen is 9/2 to score anytime at the Emirates</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arsenal%20v%20West%20Ham%3A%20%20Rice%20and%20Bowen%20can%20shine%20in%20Emirates%20encounter&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html&text=Arsenal%20v%20West%20Ham%3A%20%20Rice%20and%20Bowen%20can%20shine%20in%20Emirates%20encounter" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The Christmas football continues as Arsenal host West Ham on Thursday night knowing that a win will take them to the top of the table. Mike Norman previews the game and has <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b> player-related bets to consider...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Victory for Gunners will take them top of the table</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Jarrod Bowen has scored in seven of nine away games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Former Hammer Declan Rice can get his shots away</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham/32881271"><strong>Arsenal v West Ham</strong></a><br><strong>Thursday, 20:15</strong><br><strong>Live on Amazon Prime Video</strong></p><h2><strong>Gunners a very short price to regain top spot</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Arsenal</strong> enjoyed Christmas at the top of the Premier League table, but they'll go into Thursday night's game at home to <strong>West Ham</strong> sitting second after Liverpool went top with a 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>Mikel Arteta</strong>'s men can regain top spot with a win over the Hammers, and they're - somewhat surprisingly - long odds-on to do so.</p><p>The Gunners are as short as <b class="inline_odds" title="1.25"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.25</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham/32881271">Match Odds 90</a> market (<b class="inline_odds" title="1.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/10</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.30</span></b> in the conventional Match Odds) which is perhaps showing a little bit of disrespect to West Ham who will arrive at the Emirates in decent form and sitting seventh in the table.</p><p><strong>David Moyes</strong>' men have won three of their last four in the league, which includes victories over top six teams Tottenham and Manchester United. However, the Hammers have conceded an alarming 10 goals in their last two away games in defeats at Fulham (5-0) in the league and Liverpool (5-1) in the EFL Cup.</p><p>Arsenal haven't been overly impressive of late, winning just one of their previous four in all competitions, but they showed that they are very much up for a title challenge when going toe-to-toe with Liverpool at Anfield just before Christmas.</p><p>I do think that the Gunners will take all three points, but I'm in no rush whatsoever to back them at such a short price to do so given they're struggling to keep clean sheets (just one in their last six) and their tendency to allow teams a path back into games this season.</p><h2><strong>Brilliant Bowen loves an away day</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Jarrod Bowen</strong> has undoubtedly been West Ham's star man this term, and quite possibly one of the players of the season.</p><p>The England international has scored 11 league goals to date, which is only three less than the Premier League's leading goalscorer Erling Haaland and one less than Liverpool's Mo Salah.</p><p>Remarkably however, Bowen has scored in <strong>seven of West Ham's nine league away games</strong> this campaign and he also scored the Hammers' only goal in last week's EFL Cup defeat at Anfield.</p><p>And it's worth remembering that West Ham beat a relatively strong Arsenal XI in the EFL Cup in early November with Bowen once again getting on the scoresheet.</p><p>The 27-year-old is <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&amp;bid=9810&amp;redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D11571082%26bsmId%3D924.388008494"><b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> to score anytime</a> at the Emirates, and that's a price that makes plenty of appeal given that once again he's very likely to play more further forward than any of his teammates.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jarrod Bowen to Score Anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D11571082%26bsmId%3D924.388008494" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Former Hammer Rice will be shooting for glory</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Thursday's game against West Ham will be one that former Hammers' favourite <strong>Declan Rice</strong> has had pencilled in the diary since the fixtures were announced.</p><p>He'd probably love nothing more than to play a starring role against his former side, and I fancy he'll be desperate to get on the scoresheet.</p><p>From his defensive midfield role, three goals to Rice's name already this season isn't to be sniffed at, but what is noticeable is how many times he brings the ball forward and gets a shot or two away. He's registered <strong>24 shots</strong> so far this term, which is an average of 1.33 per game, though that average rises to around two per game at the Emirates.</p><p>Rice can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham/32881271"><b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b> to register two or more shots</a> on Thursday night and I think that's a selection worth including in a Bet Builder along with a home victory and both teams getting on the scoresheet.</p><p>The Gunners have won seven and drawn two of their nine home league games this season, scoring in every one of those matches but also <strong>conceding in six of them</strong>.</p><p>When you consider that the likes of Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Burnley and Wolves have all visited the Emirates and found the back of the net then it's not too difficult to envisage West Ham - and hopefully Bowen - getting on the scoresheet also.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rice 2+ Shots, Arsenal to Win and BTTS - Yes @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D18198748,1096,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388187233,924.387492410,924.387492344" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D11571082%26bsmId%3D924.388008494">Back Jarrod Bowen to Score Anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D18198748,1096,30246%26bsmId%3D924.388187233,924.387492410,924.387492344">Back Rice 2+ Shots, Arsenal to Win and BTTS - Yes @ just over <b class="inline_odds" title="5.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2023/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 25 pts<br>Returned: 15.8p ts<br>P/L: -9.2 pts<p>*Base on 2 pts win main bet (first listed or only bet), 1 pt win all other bets</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!</h2> <p>New customers who sign up <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">here</a>, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Arsenal%20v%20West%20Ham%3A%20%20Rice%20and%20Bowen%20can%20shine%20in%20Emirates%20encounter&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html&text=Arsenal%20v%20West%20Ham%3A%20%20Rice%20and%20Bowen%20can%20shine%20in%20Emirates%20encounter" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-tottenham-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-bet-builder-latest-odds-271223-1063.html">Brighton v Tottenham: Side with Spurs & 4/1 Son Bet Builder against Seagulls</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Son Heung Min Spurs pre season 2023.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Son%20Heung%20Min%20Spurs%20pre%20season%202023.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-arsenal-v-west-ham-premier-league-betting-preview-best-bets-latest-odds-271223-1063.html">Arsenal v West Ham: Back a 5/1 stats Bet Builder at the Emirates</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/71d415f9c0f01536062617d3f1dabd0d8d435811.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/71d415f9c0f01536062617d3f1dabd0d8d435811.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html">Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton-v-tottenham-premier-league-betting-tips-best-bets-bet-builder-latest-odds-271223-1063.html">Brighton v Tottenham: Side with Spurs & 4/1 Son Bet Builder against Seagulls</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-manchester-city-tips-back-both-teams-to-score-at-goodison-241223-766.html">Everton v Manchester City: Back Both Teams To Score at Goodison </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tipsheet-five-tempting-midweek-bets-from-2023-to-52-271223-718.html">Premier League Tipsheet: Five tempting midweek bets from 20/23 to 5/2</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united-v-aston-villa-back-a-boosted-12-1-bookings-double-at-old-trafford-261223-1233.html">Manchester United v Aston Villa: Back a boosted 12/1 bookings double at Old Trafford</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united-v-aston-villa-tips---back-emerys-lions-to-come-back-roaring-241223-140.html">Manchester United v Aston Villa: Back Emery's Lions to come back roaring</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">More English Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fantasy-premier-league/">Fantasy Premier League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> <li>T&Cs apply</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"> <h3>More on Football Betting</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Betfair Welcome Offer </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Bet on Footbal with Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">Premier League Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/7129730">Championship Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/odds/today-s-football/cpn-YytEIxAAACEA6mgL%2Fs%2F1?d=Y0ALOREAAB8ARlzD">Today's Football</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li> Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/", "name": "English Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html", "name": "Arsenal v West Ham: Rice and Bowen can shine in Emirates encounter" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">World Darts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Farsenal-v-west-ham-tips-and-predictions-271223-200.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"83c4b40dcf5f2054","b":1,"version":"2023.10.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>