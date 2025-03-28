Football Bet of the Day: Potent Pat to score again

Leverkusen still in the title race

Bochum have improved, but they are still massive underdogs

Back in-form Schick to find the net at 2.0 1/1

Bayer Leverkusen v Bochum

Friday 28 March, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports

Big comebacks are all the rage in the Women's Champions League this week, and Chelsea came back from 2-0 down to dump out Manchester City with a 3-0 second-leg victory at Stamford Bridge. Alas, City had some agonising near-misses as our BTTS bet went down with them.

We'll switch to the Bundesliga now, because Bayer Leverkusen are up against Bochum, and this is a huge match at both ends of the table. Leverkusen will move to within three points of the leaders Bayern with a victory, while Bochum have risen to the relegation playoff spot, having been in the bottom two for months.

Leverkusen produced a comeback win for the ages last time out, as they recovered from being 3-1 down at Stuttgart to somehow win 4-3 with a stoppage-time goal from Patrik Schick. It means that Bayer have scored a staggering 23 goals in the 90th minute or later since the start of last season, and that's one of the reasons why they have lost just two domestic matches since the start of last term.

While Bochum have certainly improved under the wily guidance of veteran coach Dieter Hecking, they still have one of the worst defensive records in the division, with 53 goals conceded. That makes them vulnerable against Leverkusen star Patrik Schick, who we'll back to find the net tonight.

Schick is in form, having netted three times across two games for Czechia in the international break, and having scored 22 goals in his last 26 competitive matches for Leverkusen. He is averaging a goal every 68 minutes in this season's Bundesliga - for context, in Robert Lewandowski's record-smashing season where he scored 41 Bundesliga goals, he averaged a goal every 60 minutes.

Bayer aren't as dominant in the league as they were last term, but they have still scored 59 goals in 26 league games and have still won 16 of those matches. I expect them to win and Schick to score, but I'll just stick with Schick scoring at a perfectly respectable 2.01/1 in the To Score market on the Betfair Exchange.