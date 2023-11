Barnet have won 13 of 20 league games

Oldham improving, but still mid-table

Barnet v Oldham

Wednesday 22 November, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

There was a minor Greek tragedy for our pal Tobias last night, as France played out a 2-2 draw against Greece, and Kylian Mbappé didn't even start. While TG reaches for the ouzo, we'll swap Hellas for Hertfordshire (or North London, depending on your view), because high-flying Barnet are up against Oldham in the National League.

Barnet is my nearest club, and it has been something of a yo-yo outfit in recent years, swapping the Football League and the National League on several occasions. The bizarre but much-loved Underhill stadium - hemmed in by houses and featuring a sloping pitch - is no more, replaced by the impressive and modern Hive.

The Bees have lost their last two games at leaders Chesterfield and at home to Gateshead, but there's no need for panic. Dean Brennan's side are still second in the standings, with 13 wins from 20 league games. They have won seven of their last ten league games on home soil.

Visitors Oldham were founder members of the Premier League in 1992, but have tumbled down to the fifth tier. Last season they finished 12th in the 24-team National League, and this term the Owls are tenth. Micky Mellon's men have won just six times in the league, and on the road they have taken maximum points just three times.

While things have improved in general since Mellon replaced David Unsworth as manager, especially on the road, you still have to respect Barnet's home record in recent months. I'm happy to use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back the hosts to win and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.0521/20. Barnet's games have a league-high average of 11.9 corners, while Oldham's figure is above ten.