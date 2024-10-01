Barcelona v Young Boys: Back Catalans to canter home

Barca scored 21 in 8 CL home games...



But conceded in 7/8

Back Barcelona to win & BTTS



Barcelona v Young Boys

Tuesday 20:00 (Live on Discovery+)

In Spain last night, Villarreal beat Las Palmas 3-1 to give us a winning start to the week.

We're staying in Spain today as Barcelona host Young Boys in the second round of matches of the new Champions League format. Two weeks ago, Barca opened their European campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Monaco, but we expect them to bounce back against a limited Swiss outfit tonight.

Barcelona surprisingly lost 4-2 at Osasuna at La Liga on Saturday, but they are W7-D0-L2 across all competitions home and away this season. At the Camp Nou, they have won 3/3.

Worryingly for the visitors, Hansi Flick's men have been scoring freely. Robert Lewandowski has scored seven already this term, Raphina has struck five times and Lamine Yamal four. All three are likely to start this match.

Going back to the start of the 2022/23 Champions League campaign, Barca have scored 21 times in eight European home games. Set aside defeats to Bayern and PSG, and it's 20 goals in six games.

At the other end of the pitch, it's worth noting Barca have conceded in 7/8. All eight delivered Over 2.5 Goals, with 5/8 reaching Over 3.5 Goals. This season, 8/9 of Barca's games across all competitions have hit Over 2.5 Goals, with 4/9 getting to Over 3.5 Goals. Both teams have scored in 7/9.

Patrick Rahmen's Young Boys have made a poor start to the season. As well as losing 3-0 at home to Aston Villa in their first CL outing, the reigning champs are just W1-D3-L4 in the Swiss Super League. All four away days have delivered Over 3.5 Goals, with the Young Boys netting at least once in 3/4.

Barcelona to win easily is a safer play here, but for an odds-against price we'll take the hosts to win and the visitors to at least grab a consolation.