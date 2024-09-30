Slovan Bratislava v Man City Champions League Tips: Back 5/1 Foden Bet Builder

This is an ideal chance for Phil Foden to shine

Ilkay Gundogan can join Foden in a To Score Bet Builder

Hosts could rack up the yellow cards



Slovan Bratislava v Man City

Tuesday 01 October, 20:00

Bratislava badly beaten by Celtic

Slovan Bratislava qualified for the Champions League as two goals in the last eight minutes gave them a dramatic 3-2 win over Midtjylland after the first leg in Sweden had been drawn 1-1.

But their first outing in the group stage ended in a pretty disastrous 5-1 defeat away to Celtic. They were completely outplayed and, to be honest, could have lost by more as the Bhoys ran riot in the second half.

The Slovakian champions were making their first appearance at Europe's top table when they visited Glasgow and it could be a brutal start for them if they suffer another heavy defeat here.

City stuttering and no long PL favourites

With three draws in their last four games, it's fair to say that Manchester City are having a sticky patch by their ridiculously high standards.

They're still unbeaten this season but a 0-0 Champions League draw with Inter followed by 2-2 and 1-1 Premier League stalemates with Arsenal and Newcastle respectively isn't City at their best.

And with the loss of Rodri to a season-long injury, they're no longer title favourites. The current Premier League exchange odds show 2.68/5 Arsenal, 3.185/40 Man City and 5.79/2 Liverpool.

Still, like a batsman, who needs a few runs, what better way to play themselves back into form than a match like this.

Pep's men massive favourites

Will there be a shorter price for an away side in the Champions League this season? It's doubtful.

Man City are just 1/16 to secure their first win of the group stage, while Slovan Bratislava are a whopping 35/136.00 and The Draw 15/116.00.

City follow this one with a home game against Fulham so may go stronger than we think.

Despite now being behind Arsenal in the domestic title betting, the exchange still has them favourites to win a second Champions League trophy in three seasons.

The latest odds ahead of the second round of fixtures show 4.47/2 Man City, 4.77/2 Real Madrid, 9.617/2 Bayern Munich, 10.519/2 Arsenal and 1413/1 Liverpool.

Foden can fill his boots

Phil Foden has been introduced back into the team gradually by Guardiola this season.

The England man played the full 90 against Watford in the Carabao Cup but again had to bide his time against Newcastle, only getting the call in the 66th minute.

But this looks a perfect chance to set him loose from the start. He's 5/61.84 to net anytime but I'll back the 4/15.00 that he fires home first.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden for First Goalscorer @ SBK 4/1

As for other City goalscorer options, Erling Haaland is 5/16.00 for a hat-trick while a Foden treble is 18/119.00.

There must be a chance Jeremy Doku starts and he's 7/52.40 to score but his goal return is still poor.

One player who can score at a healthy rate is Ilkay Gundogan. True, he hasn't netted yet since his return to the club but the German managed 11 in his final season before having a year at Barcelona.

For a Bet Builder, both Foden and Gundogan to score pays just over 5/16.00.

Recommended Bet Back Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan both To Score on Bet Builder @ SBK 5/1

Slovan cards worth a look

There's a chance this turns into a training game with City just knocking the ball around and the hosts getting nowhere near them.

But home coach Vladimir Weiss will want effort from his players after the Celtic hammering and that could translate into mistimed challenges if City's forwards prove too fleet-footed and elusive.

Therefore, Over 2.5 Home Cards at 6/42.50 looks a live runner.

Slovan had three players booked at Celtic Park and also three in their Champions League home qualifier against Midtjylland.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Home Total Cards @ SBK 6/4

