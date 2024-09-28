Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal clear 11/8 favs for title after City drop points
Arsenal beat Leicester in dramatic fashion in the Premier League today, but the three points are all that matters and they've resulted in the Gunners going clear favourites to win the title...
-
Arsenal 2.47/5 favourites to win the Premier Leage
-
Gunners matched at 5.24/1 to beat Leicester
-
Man City out to 3.259/4 after draw at Newcastle
-
-
Late Gunners win sees them go clear title favourites
Arsenal are the new, and clear, favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the Premier League title after a dramatic victory at home to Leicester, just hours after Manchester City dropped points at Newcastle.
Mikel Arteta's men are now 2.47/5 in the Premier League Winner market with Man City out to 3.259/4.
The Gunners looked set for a comfortable win at home to the newly-promoted Foxes when leading 2-0 at the interval thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but Leicester, who traded at close to 600.0599/1 in the match odds market commencing the second half, shocked the home faithful when drawing level through a brace of James Justin goals.
Arteta's men looked to be heading towards a 2-2 draw, but in the 94th minute, and matched at a high of 5.24/1 to win the game, Trossard bundled the ball home to put his sdie back in front. Kai Havertz completed the 4-2 victory deep in stoppage time.
✅ £905 matched at 5-- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) September 28, 2024
✅ £178 matched at 5.1
✅ £227 matched at 5.2
Arsenal see off Leicester with two late goals! pic.twitter.com/6fZKMJoKVU
City drop points at St James' Park
Earlier in the day Man City could only take a point from St James' Park thanks to a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.
The game was played 24 hours after Pep Guardiola had confirmed that star midfielder Rodri would be sidelined for the rest of the season after he had undergone surgery in Spain to fix an ACL injury.
Citizens defender Josko Gvardiol had given the away side the lead late in the first half, but Anthony Gordon converted a second half penalty after he was brought down by City goalkeeper Ederson.
Today's results mean that both Arsenal and Manchester City are locked together at the top of the table (before Liverpool and Aston Villa's games) on 14 points, so the fact that the Gunners are now clear favourites to win the title means that Betfair punters clearly believe that Rodri's long-term absence will hinder the defending champions.
Now read More Premier League news, tips and previews here.
