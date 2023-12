Atleti have won 20 of last 21 home games

Griezmann arguably La Liga's star player of 2023

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Saturday 23 December, 15:15

Live on Viaplay Online

ASEC Mimosas played like they'd had a mimosa too many yesterday, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Zoman, proving we were right to take them on at 1.511/2. We'll return to Spain now, because Atletico Madrid are taking on Sevilla, and I'll back the hosts to bounce back after a frustrating midweek draw against Getafe.

Regular readers will remember we were on the Atletico train for that game, and our 2/1 Bet Builder was moments from landing, only for Getafe to grab a last-gasp penalty as they came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3. I still believe in Diego Simeone's men though, especially at the Metropolitano, where they have won 20 of their last 21 competitive matches.

Antoine Griezmann continues to be the creative heartbeat of the team. The French international has racked up 11 goals and two assists in La Liga this term, and he is now joint-top of Atletico's all-time top scorers' chart. If he finds the net this afternoon, he'll move beyond Luis Aragones and be out on his own.

Sevilla are having a nightmare season. Having lifted the Europa League last term, they made a poor start to this campaign, with coach Jose Luis Mendilibar losing his job. Things worsened still under his replacement Diego Alonso - Sevilla finished bottom of their Champions League group, and continued to slide towards the dropzone.

The Andalusians decided enough was enough, and made another coaching change, bringing in the widely-travelled Quique Sanchez Flores. The former Atletico Madrid, Watford and Getafe boss made an instant impact, winning 3-0 at Granada, but I don't expect him to be able to pull off an upset here. Sevilla have won just one of their last ten away games in La Liga, and they have lost five of those. Last season they lost this fixture 6-1, and also went down 2-0 to Atleti at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Atletico to win and Griezmann to score at 2.77/4.