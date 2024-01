Atletico's home form has been staggering

Griezmann has been involved in 16 La Liga goals

Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

Wednesday 31 January, 20:00

Live on Viaplay Sports

It's always nice when you see that a set of prices that you think are wrong, and you get proven right. Swedish side Häcken had all the motivation and the form in the Women's Champions League last night, and are a better side than Real Madrid, so we were right to lay the home side at 1.618/13. Häcken won 1-0, and qualified for the knockout phase.

We'll stay in Spain once again, because Atletico Madrid are up against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, and I'm returning to what's been a valuable source of profit this season.

Atletico are in the midst of a fascinating battle to qualify for the Champions League, with the top two Girona and Real Madrid streaking clear of the rest. Atleti are currently in a fight with Barcelona, Athletic Club and possibly Real Sociedad for the other two UCL slots.

Atleti's incredible home form has been the backbone of their campaign. Diego Simeone's team have won a staggering 19 of their last 20 home matches in the top flight, and they haven't lost at the Metropolitano in La Liga since a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona over a year ago.

The other central plank of their success is the incredible form of Antoine Griezmann. The French international has delivered 11 goals and five assists in the league this term, and last season he produced 15 goals and 16 assists.

Rayo Vallecano are a healthy eight points clear of the dropzone, but they are in poor form, having won just one of their last 11 La Liga matches. I suspect Atletico will dominate the game, and I'm more than happy to use the Sportsbook to back Griezmann to score or assist at a generous 4/51.80.