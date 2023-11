Atletico have won 15 straight home games in La Liga

Mallorca struggling on the road

Atletico Madrid v Mallorca

Saturday 25 November, 20:00

Live on Viaplay Xtra

Hamburg got the win we wanted last night, but their 2-1 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig wasn't quite as spectacular as we needed it to be. Close, but no Zigarre.

We'll switch our attention to La Liga now, because Atletico Madrid are hoping to maintain their excellent home form against Mallorca, and I think one of their superstars will continue to shine brightly.

Atletico have had a great year, one that has completely dispelled talk of coach Diego Simeone ending his long association with Los Colchoneros. The capital club have won a staggering 15 straight home games in La Liga, and they haven't lost a league game at the Metropolitano since a 1-0 defeat to champions Barcelona in January.

A big part of that success has been French superstar Antoine Griezmann. The forward has delivered eight goals and an assist in La Liga this term, and last season he produced an amazing 15 league goals and 16 assists. He is benefiting from Simeone slightly loosening the tactical shackles.

Mallorca are without striker Vedat Muriqi because of injury, and they have claimed just one point from their last four away games in the top division. They have recently lost away to high flyers like Girona and Real Sociedad, and they have lost eight of their last 11 on their travels in the league, including a 3-1 loss at Atletico in April. Griezmann produced two assists in that victory.

I'll keep this simple and combine an Atletico win with Griezmann to either score or assist on the Sportsbook's Bet Builder at 1.865/6.