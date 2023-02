Hosts in a slump in La Liga

Cadiz in the dropzone

Athletic Club v Cadiz

Friday 03 February, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Adana Demirspor did us proud last night, holding title challengers Fenerbahce to a 1-1 draw. Indeed, had it not been for a late leveller from Enner Valencia, it would have been a famous win.

We'll switch our attention to the Basque Country now, because Athletic Club are welcoming Cadiz to San Mames, and I'm not expecting us to be entertained.

Athletic are having a decent season under returning coach Ernesto Valverde. They have qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, and in La Liga they are just five points off the top six. However, there has been a recent slump, with Athletic picking up just one win across their last seven league matches. At San Mames, they have won just two of their last five, although that sequence did involve visits from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Cadiz are in the relegation zone, and goalscoring has been a major issue, with just 14 goals netted in their first 19 top-flight games. The Pirates have won just four times in the league, although two of those victories have come in the last four matches.

I fancy Under 2.5 Goals here at 1.855/6. That has paid out in seven of Athletic's last 12 league games, and 11 of Cadiz's last 15. It could be a nervy encounter, especially with the hosts stuttering at present.