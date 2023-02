Hosts unbeaten at home

Fener have only won five of last eight on the road

Adana Demirspor v Fenerbahce

Thursday 02 February, 17:00

We had to wait a while for Timo Werner to wrap up RB Leipzig's 3-1 DFB Pokal win against Hoffenheim last night, but after a performance full of offside runs and ragged moments, the former Chelsea forward produced an ice-cool finish to make sure Die Roten Bullen booked their place in the last eight.

We'll switch our attention to the Turkish Super Lig now, because title-chasing Fenerbahce have an awkward trip to Adana Demirspor on the horizon, and I believe they could slip up.

Adana Demirspor are unbeaten at home in the league this season, and they haven't suffered a top-flight reverse at the Yeni Adana Stadyumu since May. They have held the league leaders Galatasaray to a goalless draw, and they have beaten the champions Trabzonspor 3-2.

Former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella has become a fine coach, and he has got a tune out of a fascinating squad that features experienced players like Benjamin Stambouli, Younes Belhanda and Gokhan Inler.

Fenerbahce are flying, having won five of their last six league matches, but they are still seven points behind the leaders Galatasaray, and they aren't bulletproof on the road. Wily old Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus has seen his team drop points in three of their last eight away games in the league, and in the reverse fixture they had to dig deep to see off Adana Demirspor 4-2.

Fener are the rightful favourites here, but I think they are a bit too short too take the win when you consider Adana Demirpspor's excellent home record. I'll use the Double Chance market to back the home win and the draw at 1.865/6.