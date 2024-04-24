Football Bet of the Day: Gasperini can work his magic again

Atalanta 1-0 down from first leg

Hosts have strong home form

Atalanta v Fiorentina

Wednesday 24 April, 20:00

The Coppa Italia was great fun for us last night, as Lazio's 2-1 win over Juventus (which also featured a Dusan Vlahovic shot on target) landed our Bet Builder. For completists, Arkadiusz Milik's late goal for Juve saw them progress to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

But who will the Bianconeri face in the final? Atalanta - who just dumped Liverpool out of the Europa League - have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Fiorentina. The first leg was dominated by Fiorentina, and only an excellent display from La Dea's keeper Marco Carnesecchi kept the score down. It was something of a battle, with 32 fouls in the game and five yellow cards.

Both teams are still in Europe, and both are having to deal with punishing schedules. Fiorentina have become cup specialists under inspirational coach Vincenzo Italiano - last season they reached the finals of the Coppa Italia and the Europa Conference League, only to agonisingly lose both. This term they have once again reached the semis of both competitions.

La Viola could be reaching the end of an era, with Italiano being strongly linked with a move to Napoli, but how he would love to leave a parting gift. However, Fiorentina's away form does leave a lot to be desired - they have won just three of their last 14 on the road, and have lost six of those games.

Atalanta continue to punch well above their weight under the tutelage of veteran coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and their dismissals of Sporting and Liverpool in the UEL were highly impressive. They are only a point behind Roma in the race for the extra Champions League spot, so they are fighting on three fronts.

Tonight's hosts certainly have attacking players on form. Gianluca Scamacca has scored seven goals in his last nine games, Charles De Ketelaere has been exceptional for months, and there is depth in attack with options like El Bilal Toure and Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta have won nine of their last 12 home games in all competitions, and I think they can qualify here at 2.3211/8. I'll boost that to 3.04 on the Bet Builder by backing the in-form Scamacca to have a shot on target and there to be Over 2.5 Cards.

There were five cards in the first leg, and three when the teams met in the league at the start of the season. The number of fouls in games between the two suggest we've got a great chance of the referee dishing out a few cards.