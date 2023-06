Wiesbaden won first leg 4-0

Place in second division at stake

Arminia Bielefeld v Wehen Wiesbaden

Tuesday 06 June, 19:45

We suffered a punch to the guts in Germany last night, as we got the goals we needed, the cards we needed but we ended up one measly corner short for our Bet Builder.

We move on, but not very far, because we'll stay in Germany for another relegation/promotion playoff. Second-tier Arminia Bielefeld are staring down the barrel after a 4-0 first-leg hammering at third-division Wehen Wiesbaden, and I think they'll have to go down fighting.

Arminia's decline is really quite shocking when you consider they were a Bundesliga club last season. Much of the team that competed at that level, like striker Fabian Klos, midfielders Manuel Prietl and Sebastian Vasiliadis and defender Guilherme Ramos are still at the club.

However, it's been a miserable campaign for DSC. They have won just nine of their 34 league games, and they conceded a whopping 62 goals. Only rock-bottom Sandhausen ended up with a worse defensive record.

Wehen Wiesbaden thought they'd won promotion at the end of the regular season, with a pitch invasion from fans and players posing for photos. To their horror, Wiesbaden discovered they had in fact not gone up automatically, as rivals Osnabrück had won their game and been promoted instead.

Bielefeld have to push for goals here, and it's worth noting that ten of their last 14 competitive games have featured at least four goals. Over 3.5 Goals is trading at 2.427/5 here, and I don't think the Schuco Arena crowd will allow their players to drop their heads and give up.