Sevilla in the La Liga dropzone

Alaves strong at home

Alaves v Sevilla

Tuesday 17 January, 20:00

Our No BTTS bet came in with room to spare in Greece last night, as the clash between Ionikos and Volos was goalless for most of the contest, only for Volos to grab a late winner.

We'll take that money and go for another winner in Spain. Struggling Sevilla are away at second-tier Alaves in the Copa del Rey, and I think the hosts can cause an upset.

Alaves tumbled through the La Liga trapdoor last season, but under the experienced Luis Garcia they are making a decent fist of life at a lower level. In the Copa, they have already knocked out top-flight side Real Valladolid, and they are fifth in the Segunda Division.

The bedrock of Alaves' season so far has been their home form. The Blue and Whites have won five of their last six competitive home matches, and their only home defeat this term was against third-placed Levante.

The Julen Lopetegui era at Sevilla seriously ran out of steam this term, as the club sold key players like Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos and Lucas Ocampos. Famed sporting director Monchi has struggled to work his magic, and the return of combustible Argentinean coach Jorge Sampaoli hasn't been a roaring success. In La Liga, Sevilla are in the relegation zone, an unthinkable situation at the start of the campaign.

On the road in La Liga, Sevilla have won just twice, and the last of those wins was in mid-October. That 1-0 victory at Mallorca was their last clean sheet at the top level, and I'm not sure how much we can learn from their cup wins at lowly Juventus Torremolinos and Linares Deportivo.

We can lay Sevilla at 2.01/1 and I think that's decent value, as all we need the hosts to do is at least push this tie to extra time.