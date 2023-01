Basement club Ionikos have just 11 league goals

Volos haven't scored in last six competitive games

Ionikos v Volos

Monday 16 January, 17:30

Serie A delivered for our pal Tobias yesterday, as Bologna won 2-1 at Udinese. Even Austrian defender Stefan Posch scored, which I think I'm right in saying is one of the signs of the Apocalypse.

We'll start our week in Greece, and we hope to be bored witless by the top-flight clash between Ionikos and Volos, neither of whom are on great form.

Ionikos are rock bottom of the top flight, having won just once in 17 games, and having suffered 11 league defeats. Goalscoring has been a big problem for a team that finished seventh last term - this time around they have managed a paltry 11 goals. If you look at their last six games, they have found the net just once. At home, Ionikos have drawn a blank in three of their eight games.

Volos are much better off in the standings, as they sit sixth, but all of a sudden they have hit a bad patch. Kostas Bratsos' team has suffered three defeats and drawn two of the last five league games, and they haven't scored in any of those matches. They also crashed out of the cup 2-0 to Panathinaikos.

Given how both teams have been struggling in front of goal, I'm pleasantly surprised to see No in the Both Teams To Score market trading at evens. That bet has paid out in ten of Volos' 17 league games, and nine of Ionikos' 17, including the game the teams have already played against each other.