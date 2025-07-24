Will Rashford be a hit at Barcelona? La Liga goals, Champions League odds and more

Rashford can be a hit for for La Liga champions

There is more than a hint of failing upwards about Marcus Rashford's move from Manchester United to Barcelona, which was confirmed yesterday as an initial 12-month loan.

The 27-year-old scored four league goals for Manchester United last season and a further two during his loan spell at Aston Villa. He also got two assists in his 10 matches for Unai Emery's team and performed well generally, so it is a little unfair to say that Rashford was entirely disappointing in 2024/25.

Still, he has left a United side that finished 15th in the Premier League for a Barca team that won La Liga, came close to reaching the Champions League final and are back as a major power in European football under Hansi Flick.

A the Nou Camp, Rashford, who is the first Englishman to go there since Gary Lineker, will link up with Lamine Yamal - the brightest prospect in world football since Lionel Messi's emergence. That has got to be better than trying to lay on chances for Rasmus Hojlund in Ruben Amorim's doomed 3-4-3 experiment.

If Rashford and Flick click then the former could help the latter cement Barca's place back at the pinnacle of Spanish football and challenge for the Champions League - they are 6/17.00 in the outright betting for 2025/26.

In an exclusive for this site, Betfair ambassador Rivaldo called the deal "a brilliant signing for Barca" and said Rashford can make a "real impact" there.

Rivaldo knows what it takes to succeed at Barcelona but what do the Betfair odds tell us about the England man's chances of success?

Rashford La Liga 2025/25 goals betting odds

Champions Barcelona are 11/102.11 to retain the La Liga title in 2025/26 while Real Madrid are 8/111.73 favourites. Nobody should ever write off Madrid but those odds may raise a few eyebrows when you consider that Los Blancos are beginning life under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Can Rashford help fire Barca to the top again? Goalscoring has not been his strong point for the past couple of seasons. Prior to last term's poor return, he scored seven in the league for United.

However, in 2022/23, he managed 17 as Erik ten Hag help the England man get back to near his best.

That is kind of return that Barcelona would like to see from Rashford in 2025/26. If you think he can do it, then odds of 21/103.10 for Rashford to score 12 or more in La Liga will appeal.

Rivaldo said in his Betfair exclusive that, if Rashford impresses, Flick would find a way to accomodate the England man and Raphinha in the same line-up. Rashford and Raphinha to score 30 goals combined is 23/103.30.

The good times are back for Barca so it is no wonder that Rashford hailed his loan a "dream move".

