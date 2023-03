Barcelona win El Clasico semi-final clash

Real Madrid seven points behind the leaders

Atletico Madrid not lost in seven league games

Atletico keeping it tight

Atletico Madrid 1.758/11 v Sevilla 6.05/1; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 4 May, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV

Atletico Madrid will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host Sevilla on Saturday night.

Diego Simeone's team came close to snatching a victory in the Madrid derby last weekend, before eventually conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1. That extended their undefeated record in LaLiga to seven games (W4 D3).

Sevilla's form had improved a little, but their followed their Europa League defeat to PSV with a 3-2 home loss to Osasuna. Each of Atletico's last five games have seen a maximum of two goals, so use Bet Builder to back the hosts double chance and under 2.5 goals at 1.784/5.

Back Atletico Madrid double chance against Sevilla and under 2.5 goals @ 1.78

Barca don't concede at home

Barcelona 1.564/7 v Valencia 6.86/1; The Draw 4.77/2

Sunday 5 May, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Barcelona come into their match against Valencia off the back of a much needed confidence boost.

After losing consecutive games against Manchester United and Almeria, Barca bounced back with a 1-0 win in first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid. Now they have the opportunity to at least temporarily extend their lead at the top of LaLiga to 10 points.

Valencia received a major boost of their own last weekend, when they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 to record their first victory under new manager Ruben Baraja. Nevertheless, we have to assume that Barcelona will capitalise. They have won without conceding in nine of their last ten home league games and you can back them to win to nil at 2.55.

Back Barcelona to beat Valencia to nil @ 2.55

Vallecano underrated

Rayo Vallecano 3.259/4 v Athletic Bilbao 2.6413/8; The Draw 3.1511/5

Sunday 5 May, 17:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Both sixth placed Rayo Vallecano and an Athletic Bilbao side in ninth, come into this match in poor form.

Bilbao have lost each of their last three games, which included a 1-0 first-leg defeat in their Copa del Rey semi-final against Osasuna. Vallecano followed two draws with a 1-0 loss at Cadiz last weekend.

Considering that the hosts are in slightly better form and higher in the league, these odds seem a little off. Backing Vallecano double chance, combined with under 3.5 goals seems a safe bet at 1.758/11.

Back Vallecano double chance against Athletic Bilbao and under 3.5 goals @ 1.75

Betis games guaranteeing goals

Betis 4.94/1 v Real Madrid 1.84/5; The Draw 4.03/1

Sunday 5 May, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Real Madrid cannot afford another slip up when they conclude Sunday's La Liga action with their trip to Betis.

Last weekend they drew with Atletico, giving Barcelona a chance to extend their lead at the top, which the leaders managed to blow. Real can't always expect Barca to be so charitable and with 15 games left, they need to be backing up ground rather than falling further behind.

There is some good news for Madrid, who were the better side in their cup defeat to Barcelona. Betis would appear to be in form with three straight wins, but they were 2-0 down last weekend, before Elche had three players sent off and they eventually won 3-0. Their last five games have seen an average of 4.6 goals-per-match. Back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 2.0811/10.