La Liga Tips: Sociedad and Sevilla will take advantage of postponements

Saturday 16 October, 20:00

Real Sociedad can go top of La Liga if they win their home match against Mallorca on Saturday.

Currently third in the table, Sociedad are level on 17 points with the leaders Real Madrid and the reigning champions Atletico Madrid, but trail the rivals on goal difference. With the Madrid giants having had their games postponed this week, Sociedad can move three points clear by extending an unbeaten run that now stretches to nine games across all competitions.

Since losing to Barcelona on the first day of the season, Sociedad have played seven La Liga games without defeat (W5 D2). In their last outing they drew 1-1 at Getafe and with a difficult fixture away at Atletico next weekend, this is one they really need to win.

That shouldn't be an issue. Mallorca are 12th in the table and have lost their last two away games, being beaten 2-0 at Bilbao and 6-1 at Real Madrid. It may be a narrow victory though. The hosts have only scored once in each of their last three games and a Sociedad win and under 2.5 goals is 3.39/4.

Sunday 17 October, 15:15

Another club that can benefit from the postponements that are taking place this weekend, are Sevilla.

Julen Lopetegui's team are fourth in La Liga, three points behind the top three, but with a game in hand. Sevilla will be looking to bounce back after suffering defeat in their last outing, losing 1-0 to Granada.

Prior to that match, Sevilla were unbeaten in eight games across all competitions (W4 D4). In many ways it was an accident waiting to happen, with Sevilla only scoring two or more goals in six of their nine games this season.

For that reason, there's no reason to make things too complicated, even against a Celta Vigo side that are 16th in the table (P8 W2 D1 L5). Simply back Sevilla to win at 2.35/4.

Sunday 17 October, 20:00

It's hard to see why Barcelona are such short priced favourites for Sunday's home match against Valencia.

Barca go into this game having only won one of their last six matches (D2 L3), losing to Benfica and then Atletico in their most recent two outings, without scoring. With an international break having put a pause upon Barcelona's problems, Ronald Koeman has had a lot of time to work out how to turn things around.

Last season a switch to playing with three central defenders saw Barca having an upturn in form. Whatever Koeman chooses to do in terms of formation, he should put his faith in youth. In Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati, Barcelona have three homegrown teenagers who are very talented and have already been capped by Spain.

Valencia look capable of causing Barca problems, regardless of what changes Koeman makes. After a bright start, Valencia have failed to win any of their last four games (D2 L2), but they have scored in seven of their eight games this season and both teams to score is 1.834/5.