La Liga Tips: Sevilla and Atletico Madrid will maintain 100% record

Lamela the unlikely hero

Elche 5.69/2 v Sevilla 1.845/6; The Draw 3.55/2

Saturday 28 August, 18:30

Live on La Liga TV

After two games of the season, Sevilla are top of La Liga. Only they and the reigning champions Atletico Madrid have won both of their games.

The surprise architect of these victories has been Erik Lamela, who signed for Sevilla in the summer, as part of the deal that saw Bryan Gil move to Spurs. Lamela has now twice came off the bench and changed the game, scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano and then grabbing a last-gasp winner to give Sevilla a 1-0 victory at Getafe last weekend.

Sevilla have finished fourth in each of the last two seasons and will see the problems at Barcelona and the lack of transfer business done by Real Madrid, as an opportunity to improve on their league placing. They only finished nine points behind the champions Atletico Madrid last season.

Elche have yet to score this season, drawing 0-0 to Athletic Bilbao and then losing 1-0 at Atletico last weekend. Their tough start continues with Sevilla, who look should grab a narrow victory. A Sevilla win with under 2.5 goals can be backed at 3.55/2.

Is Mbappe what Real Madrid need right now?

Real Betis 4.57/2 v Real Madrid 1.8910/11; The Draw 3.9

Saturday 28 August, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV

Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe was stepped up this week, but on the evidence of their most recent outing, it's their defence that needs improving.

On Sunday, Real Madrid drew 3-3 away at Levante. Gareth Bale gave Madrid the lead, but Madrid had to twice come from behind to secure a draw. Vinicius Junior scored a brace of the highest quality to earn his team a point.

The club made a £137m bid for Mbappe on Wednesday, which was rejected. Another offer is likely to follow. While securing one of the brightest talents in world football is never bad business, Madrid's defensive issues are in danger of being ignored and that could cost them this season.

Betis surprised with a sixth placed finish last season. They have drawn both of their games 1-1 and with Real Madrid having conceded in their two games, both teams to score should land at 1.715/7.

Correa keeps scoring and Atletico add to striking options

Atletico Madrid 1.865/6 v Villarreal 5.49/2; The Draw 3.412/5

Sunday 29 August, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV

Atletico Madrid have begun the defence of last season's La Liga title win, in typically businesslike fashion.

A 2-1 away win at Celta Vigo, was followed by a 1-0 victory at home to Elche last weekend. Angel Correa was once again the hero for Atletico, scoring the winner against Elche, having scored both goals at Celta Vigo.

Atletico have just signed the Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin. The 22-year old was part of the Brazilian team that beat Spain in the final of the Men's Football at the Olympics, with Cunha scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win.

It's been a disappointing start for last season's Europa League winners Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine have draw 0-0 with first Granada and then Espanyol. Atletico should have the class to claim another win and with home advantage, are available at a good price of 1.865/6.