La Liga Tips: Griezmann return will see Atletico win

Antoine Griezmann.
Will Antoine Griezmann be able to repeat his previous heroics for Atletico Madrid?

Dan Fitch is backing Antoine Griezmann's to make a winning return when Atletico Madrid face Espanyol, as he previews the pick of the weekend La Liga action.

"It was an outstanding bit of business by Atletico and for the player, he’s back at the club where he’s most likely to flourish."

Back Atletico Madrid to beat Espanyol at 1.9720/21

Griezmann adds to Atletico's quality

Espanyol 4.57/2 v Atletico Madrid 1.9720/21; The Draw 3.55/2
Sunday 12 September, 13:00
Live on La Liga TV

After three games, there are six teams tied at the top of the table with identical records (W2 D1) and the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are one of them.

Atletico won their first two games of the season, beating Celta Vigo 2-1 and Elche 1-0. They were then fortunate to earn a point in their most recent outing, as they twice had to come from behind to draw 2-2 at home with Villarreal, with the ultimate equaliser coming from an own goal in the 95th minute.

Since that result, Atletico have brought Antoine Griezmann back from Barcelona on loan. It was an outstanding bit of business by Atletico and for the player, he's back at the club where he's most likely to flourish. Various Barcelona managers struggled to find a suitable role for the French international, but we know Simeone will play him where he's best, as a number ten, just behind the striker.

It's been a poor start to the season for Espanyol, who drew their first two games 0-0, before losing 1-0 at Mallorca. With Espanyol having failed to score so far, there's a temptation to back Atletico to win to nil at 3.02/1, but play it safe and simply go for an away win at 1.9720/21.

Osasuna can hold high-fliers

Osasuna 2.526/4 v Valencia 3.259/4; The Draw 3.211/5
Sunday 12 September, 15:15
Live on La Liga TV

Valencia are another club that are joint top with seven points after three games, with Jose Bordalas' side currently third.

Appointing Bordalas as manager looked a smart decision in the summer and so it's proved. So far Valencia have beaten Bordalas' former club Getafe and most recently Alaves at home, while they have drawn 1-1 on the road with Granada.

Osasuna have also made an unbeaten start to the season. They drew their first two games 0-0, against Espanyol and Celta Vigo, before winning 3-2 at Cadiz.

With Osasuna yet to score or concede at home this season and Valencia only letting in one in three games, this should be a tight, low scoring game. Back the draw at 3.211/5.

Real Madrid will get the job done early

Real Madrid 1.402/5 v Celta Vigo 8.88/1; The Draw 5.49/2
Sunday 12 September, 20:00
Live on La Liga TV

Of all the teams that have seven points, Real Madrid are top of the pile, thanks to having scored the most goals so far in La Liga.

Real Madrid ultimately failed in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, but on the evidence of their start to the season, their attack is looking strong. Carlo Ancelotti's defence and midfield are the areas where more weaknesses can be found and for that reason, Eduardo Camavinga could prove to be more significant signing in the short-term, than Mbappe would have been.

Camavinga's form for Rennes dipped as rumours spread about his future, but he is an undoubted talent, who can bring some youthful energy to an ageing midfield. The 18-year old could make his debut in Real Madrid's first home game of the season, after away wins at Alaves and Betis, and a draw at Levante.

Celta Vigo finished eighth last season, yet they've had a poor start to this campaign (P3 W0 D1 L2). Real Madrid should take advantage and win half-time/full-time at 2.0421/20.

Recommended bets

Back Atletico Madrid to beat Espanyol at 1.9720/21
Back Osasuna and Valencia to draw at 3.211/5
Back Real Madrid to beat Celta Vigo half-time/full-time at 2.0421/20

