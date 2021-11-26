La Liga Tips: Goals will flow again when Real Madrid host Sevilla

Villarreal 2.8415/8 v Barcelona 2.6813/8; The Draw 3.55/2

Saturday 27 November, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Barca keeping clean sheets under Xavi

The Xavi era at Barcelona is two games old and his side have yet to concede a goal.

They've only scored one themselves, but in a season in which Barcelona looked very open defensively, Xavi will be pleased to have tightened things up. In Xavi's first match his side beat Espanyol 1-0 and in his second they drew 0-0 with Benfica in the Champions League.

Barca were unlucky not to have scored against Benfica, in a match they dominated. Yusuf Demir hit the bar and Ronald Araujo had a goal disallowed. Villarreal also had a frustrating experience in the Champions League. They were twelve minutes away from a credible home draw against Manchester United, before the English side scored a pair of late goals to win 2-0.

Villarreal can't string any results together in La Liga and are currently twelfth. One area that they have shown some consistency is in low scoring games, with their last three La Liga outings all providing less than three goals. With Barca having had two low scoring games under Xavi, back under 2.5 goals at 2.1211/10.

Few goals in Sociedad games this season

Espanyol 3.39/4 v Real Sociedad 2.526/4; The Draw 3.211/5

Sunday 28 November, 15:15

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

With two of their rivals playing each other on Sunday evening, Real Sociedad have the chance to take advantage against Espanyol.

Sociedad are second in La Liga, sandwiched between third placed Sevilla and the leaders Real Madrid, with those two sides meeting each other this weekend. Imanol Alguacil's side were top of La Liga go into last weekend's fixtures, only to draw 0-0 with Valencia.

On Thursday they suffered a poor result in the Europa League when they lost 2-1 at Monaco. It means that Sociedad have only won one of their last five games (D3 L1).

The same is true for Espanyol (D2 L2). With neither team playing well, we shouldn't expect a classic, or many goals. Of Real Sociedad's 19 games this season 14 have seen less than three goals and this is another match in which it could pay to back under 2.5 goals, this time at 1.758/11.

Expect entertainment between title rivals

Real Madrid 1.75/7 v Sevilla 5.49/2; The Draw 4.216/5

Sunday 28 November, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The weekend La Liga action concludes with this crucial match between two of the top three.

Madrid are now a point ahead of Sociedad, having won 4-1 at Granada last weekend. They have a game in hand over their the second placed side, as do Sevilla in third.

Carlo Ancelotti's team followed up that result, by beating Sheriff 3-0 in the Champions League. Sevilla were also in midweek Champions League action, winning their first match of the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Sevilla dropped points in La Liga last weekend with a 2-2 home draw with Alaves. This could be another high-scoring game, which tends to be the case when Real Madrid play. Each of Madrid's last five match have seen over 2.5 goals land, so it's a surprise to see it available at a price as big as 1.9210/11.