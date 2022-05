Expect goals from motivated teams

Sevilla 1.645/8 v Mallorca 6.611/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Wednesday 11 May, 19:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Sevilla have all but confirmed their presence in next season's Champions League, but on Tuesday they face a Mallorca side fighting hard against possible relegation.

A 1-1 away draw at Villarreal over the weekend, took them a step closer to their aim. Yet the fact that Sevilla are still in need of points to confirm their qualification, tells the story of a title challenge that fell apart. Though Sevilla have only lost four games in La Liga, which is the same amount as Real Madrid, they have drawn 14 times. No side in the Spanish top flight has drawn more games.

Mallorca are in the relegation zone in 18th place. April saw them claim crucial victories against Atletico Madrid and Alaves, but they have suffered defeats in their last two games, including a 6-2 home thrashing at the hand of Granada over the weekend.

Another game with goals from both sides is likely. Mallorca are desperate to survive and have scored in four of their last five games. Both teams to score has landed in each of their last five games and you can back it to do so again at 2.1411/10.

Sociedad ultra tight at home

Real Sociedad 1.728/11 v Cadiz 6.411/2; The Draw 3.711/4

Thursday 12 May, 18:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Real Sociedad and Cadiz are another two clubs that still need points to confirm their ambitions.

Sociedad are sixth in the table, but their status in Europe next season is still in doubt. Currently occupying a place that would see them qualify for the Europa League, they could drop a place and still find themselves in the Europa Conference League, but it is possible for Sociedad to finish as low as eighth if Athletic Bilbao can avoid defeat on Tuesday.

These must sound like first-world problems for Cadiz who are 16th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone. Sergio's team have been picking up points regularly in recent weeks, winning away at Barcelona and drawing at Sevilla during April, before winning 3-0 at home to Elche at the weekend.

Sociedad are in poor form, having failed to win any of their last four games (D2 L2). Their last five goals have seen only four goals scored, with all of these matches seeing a maximum of one goal. Given this statistic, under 2.5 goals looks decent value at 1.728/11.

Levante going down with a fight?

Real Madrid 1.538/15 v Levante 6.25/1; The Draw 5.04/1

Thursday 12 May, 20:30

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

The midweek La Liga action ends on Thursday night, with the champions Real Madrid hosting relegation threatened Levante.

While Real Madrid are free to think ahead to the upcoming Champions League final, having secured the title, Levante are in deep trouble. Currently 19th at the table at the time of writing, they may well need maximum points from their remaining three games, to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

If Levante go down, they will do so while putting up a fight. They beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Saturday and even in recent defeats against the likes of Barcelona and Sevilla, they have lost by a narrow 3-2 scoreline.

Carlo Ancelotti made a number of changes against Atletico Madrid on Sunday and lost 1-0. Though he will be keen to avoid injuries, he needs to also keep his best players sharp ahead of the Champions League final. Goals seem likely, so back a Bet Builder treble of over 2.5 goals, both teams to score and goals in both halves, at 1.784/5.