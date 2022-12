Barca in fine form before break

Espanyol struggling this season

Real Madrid must put on pressure

Goal difference separates Champions League hopefuls

Thursday 29 December, 18:15

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are clear at the top of the La Liga table, there looks likely to be a fascinating battle for a top four finish, with only five points currently separating third place and ninth.

Within that group of teams are sixth placed Betis and a Bilbao side in fourth. They are positioned either side of fifth placed Atletico Madrid, with all three sides having 24 points from 14 games.

Betis were not in good form prior to the season break, with only one win from their last five league games (D2 L2). Yet it's also hard to have much faith in Bilbao, who failed to win any of their last four away matches (D2 L2). Both teams to score landed in three of those games.

Madrid will concede in victory

Valladolid 6.86/1 v Real Madrid 1.538/15; The Draw 4.84/1

Friday 30 December, 20:30

The break for the World Cup came at a good time for Real Madrid, who had only won one of their last three league games (D1 L1).

This left them in second place, two points behind Barcelona. This is the first of three matches that will take place away from the Bernabeu, so getting off to a strong start that puts pressure on Barca, is vital.

Valladolid were in the sort of inconsistent form that you'd expect from a team in 12th place, but were unbeaten in their last four at home (W3 D1), which included matches against Betis and Sociedad. We have to expect an away victory, but it may be tight.

Barca will breeze through derby

Barcelona 1.282/7 v Espanyol 11.521/2; The Draw 7.26/1

Saturday 31 December, 13:00

The pick of the first set of La Liga fixtures sees the leaders Barcelona in their derby match against Espanyol.

Barca are a side that would have wanted the season to continue. They had won their last five league games and in 14 La Liga matches, were only beaten away at Real Madrid (W12 D1).

Fortunately the World Cup shouldn't prove to be too taxing upon their squad, with only Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele seeing action in the final stages. Though Espanyol are likley to bring plenty of passion, they are 16th and have only won two of their 14 games (D6 L6).

Low scoring match likely

Real Sociedad 1.9720/21 v Osasuna 4.57/2; The Draw 3.55/2

Saturday 31 December, 15:15

Real Sociedad are third in La Liga, but they will need to be a lot more consistent if they are to stay there.

Their victory against Sevilla in their most recent La Liga outing was their first after a winless run of three games (D1 L2). Consistency is difficult when goals are hard to come by and that remains a big problem for Sociedad, who have only scored 19 times in 14 games.

