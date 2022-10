Barcelona bounce back with big win

Real Madrid host improved Sevilla side

Yellow Submarine can rise on rare trip home

No value in backing La Liga leaders

Real Madrid 1.374/11 v Sevilla 10.519/2; The Draw 5.69/2

Saturday 22 October, 20:00

The La Liga leaders Real Madrid welcome an improved Sevilla side to the Bernabeu on Saturday night.

Sevilla are unbeaten since Jorge Sampaoli returned to the club as manager (P4 W1 D3), with their draws coming against strong opposition in the shape of Athletic Bilbao, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia. This is clearly the toughest test of Sampaoli's second spell, with Real Madrid following their El Clasico win with a 3-0 victory at Elche in midweek.

There doesn't look to be too much value in backing Madrid, considering Sevilla's recent results against strong sides. Instead, go for Karim Benzema to score for a third successive game and under 3.5 goals in a Bet Builder double at 3.07.

Back Benzema to score for Barcelona against Sevilla and under 3.5 goals @ 3.07

Betis unbeaten at home

Betis 3.45 v Atletico Madrid 2.3811/8; The Draw 3.3512/5

Sunday 23 October, 15:15

There's an intriguing clash between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid on Sunday afternoon, with the two sides only separated by goal difference.

It's Atletico that are a place higher, in fourth position after ten games (W6 D2 L2). They would be higher in the table, but for conceding a 92nd minute equaliser against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, which saw them draw 1-1 at home rather than claim three points.

Betis drew 0-0 at Cadiz in midweek. Though their away form continues to disappoint, Manuel Pellegrini's side have won all five of their home games in La Liga. Go for Betis to avoid defeat in the double chance market at 1.75/7.

Back Betis double chance against Atletico Madrid @ 1.7

Villarreal's league position is deceptive

Villarreal 1.412/5 v Almeria 9.28/1; The Draw 5.24/1

Sunday 23 October, 17:30

Villarreal need to bounce back with a victory when they host Almeria on Sunday evening.

Having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and won the Europa League the season before, much was expected of Unai Emery's side going into this campaign. After ten games they are ninth (W4 D3 L3), but it's fair to say that their schedule hasn't been kind. Their three defeats have come away at Betis, third placed Real Sociedad and at Barcelona on Thursday night.

They have also played the bulk of their fixtures away from the Estadio de la Ceramica, due to the development of their home ground. Villarreal are unbeaten in their three home games (W2 D1) and should beat an Almeria side that have lost their last four away games. Back the hosts to win half-time/full-time at 2.111/10.

Back Villarreal to beat Almeria half-time/full-time @ 2.1

Barcelona blow Villarreal away in first-half

Barcelona 1.594/7 v Athletic Bilbao 6.05/1; The Draw 4.84/1

Sunday 23 October, 20:00

Barcelona will be looking to build upon their morale boosting win over Villarreal, when Athletic Bilbao visit the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Including Champions League fixtures, Barcelona had only won one of their previous four games (D1 L2), before their 3-0 victory against Villarreal. They scored their goals within a seven minute period of the first-half, with Robert Lewandowski scoring twice and Ansu Fati adding the third.

Athletic Bilbao drew 2-2 at Getafe in midweek, extending their run without a win to three games (D2 L1). Considering that form, Barcelona's price looks a little big. Let's go for a home win and another Lewandowski goal, which can be backed at 1.9310/11.