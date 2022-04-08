La Liga Tips: Back Barcelona form to continue

Madrid's great week will get better

Real Madrid 1.434/9 v Getafe 9.89/1; The Draw 4.84/1

Saturday 9 April, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

It's been a thrilling week for Real Madrid and now they face a crucial match in the title race, against local opposition in Getafe.

Madrid took advantage of some lacklustre defending from Chelsea in midweek, to win 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final. With a Champions League semi-final spot seemingly assured, they turn their attention back to La Liga, which Real lead by twelve points, with eight games remaining.

Carlo Ancelotti may wish to rotate a little, with the second-leg against Chelsea taking place on Tuesday. One wonders if he would dare rest Karim Benzema, who is in the form of his life. Benzema's hat-trick against Chelsea in midweek, took his tally for the season to 37 goals in 36 games.

Getafe will hope that Madrid are distracted, as they attempt to avoid the drop. Their win against Mallorca last weekend, ended a six match run without a victory (D4 L2). Back a Bet Builder treble on the Sportsbook, containing a Real Madrid win, Benzema to score and over 2.5 goals, at odds of 3.02.

Another Barca win, but Levante fighting hard

Levante 7.413/2 v Barcelona 1.4740/85; The Draw 5.39/2

Sunday 10 April, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

Barcelona were also in European action in midweek, but have more work to do in the second-leg than Real Madrid.

Xavi's team were playing away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals. They went behind early on in the first-half, before equalising through Ferran Torres. After a 1-1 draw, they now need a home victory next week, to progress to the semi-finals.

At one stage of the season, winning the Europa League looked like the most realistic path to qualifying for the Champions League. Now that should be achieved through La Liga, with Barca currently second in the table and potentially only nine points behind Real Madrid, should they win their game in hand. It's an impressive turnaround, with Barcelona now unbeaten in 14 league games (W10 D4), winning each of their last five matches.

This run has included back-to-back victories over Real Madrid and Sevilla, so we have to expect them to beat Levante, even though the 19th placed team have found some form. Fighting for survival, Levante have won three of their last seven games (D2 L2). Back a Barca win and both teams to score at 2.757/4.

Valencia should be favourites

Rayo Vallecano 2.35/4 v Valencia 3.711/4; The Draw 3.412/5

Monday 11 April, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV and Betfair Live Video

The La Liga action for the week concludes with Rayo Vallecano's match with Valencia on Monday night.

Vallecano are in midst of a wretched run that has seen them go ten games without a win (D3 L7). There have been some notable draws of late against the likes of Betis and Sevilla, but it's hard to see why they are favoured against a Valencia team that have quietly found some form.

Valencia are now unbeaten in six (W4 D2). The two draws in that sequence were both 0-0 and with three of the four wins coming 1-0, it's clear where Jose Bordalas needs to improve a side that are now regularly keeping clean sheets.

Take your pick from playing cautiously by backing Valencia double chance at 1.684/6, or for the visitors to win to nil at 5.69/2, or a Valencia win and under 2.5 goals at 6.511/2.