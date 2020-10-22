La Liga Tips: Back Atletico to preserve unbeaten record

Narrow win for Atletico

Atletico Madrid 8/131.6 v Real Betis 6/16.8; The Draw 3/14.0

Saturday 24 October, 20:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Atletico Madrid are the only La Liga side that are still unbeaten and they will expect that to still be the case after their match with Real Betis on Saturday.

Though unbeaten they remain eighth, a place behind Betis (P4 W2 D2). After a 6-1 thrashing of Granada in their first game of the season, Atletico have found it tough to score, following that result with two 0-0 draws. They won 2-0 at Celta Vigo last weekend, but even then the second by Yannick Carrasco was scored in added time.

Atletico suffered their first loss of the season on Wednesday when they lost 4-0 at Bayern Munich in the Champions League. While Bayern are the best team in Europe right now, the result served as a reminder that this current Atletico side are not as defensively reliable as has been the case in the recent past, making a lack of scoring power, even more problematic.

Betis started the season well, but have lost three of their last four (W1), during a run of difficult fixtures. They have failed to score in defeats to Getafe and Real Sociedad and you can back an Atletico win and under 2.5 goals at 9/43.3.

Cadiz can score as they search for home win

Cadiz 4.1 v Villarreal 6/52.18; The Draw 11/53.2

Sunday 25 October, 16:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Cadiz pulled off the biggest shock of the last round of games when they won 1-0 at Real Madrid and now face another top side in Villarreal.

The away form of Cadiz has been brilliant, with the promoted side beating Huesca, Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid without conceding a single goal. They were not flattered in victory against Madrid last weekend and now will be looking to record their first home win of the season (P3 W0 D1 L2).

Villarreal have yet to win away (P2 W0 D1 L1), albeit against very tough opposition in the form of Barcelona and Atletico. Their home form has taken them to second in La Liga (P4 W3 D1), with Unai Emery's side beating Valencia 2-1 last weekend.

Despite being second in the table, Villarreal have only kept one clean sheet from their six games. Back both teams to score at 11/102.1.

La Liga leaders will win again

Real Sociedad 5/81.64 v Huesca 11/26.6; The Draw 3/13.95

Sunday 25 October, 21:00

Live on LaLigaTV and Betfair Live Video

Ahead of Villarreal on goal difference at the top of La Liga are Real Sociedad, who have shrugged off the disappointment of last season.

Sociedad were fourth when the La Liga season was paused earlier this year, as Spain went into lockdown. When the season returned, they found that their momentum was lost and they eventually finished sixth.

The loss of Martin Odegaard, who was called back from his loan by Real Madrid a year earlier than planned, could have been a setback for Sociedad, but in signing David Villa they gave themselves the opportunity to become stronger, rather than weaker. Last weekend they beat Betis 3-0, which was the third time in four games that they'd won by that scoreline.

Promoted Huesca have yet to win this season, but are proving tough to beat, drawing five of their six games (L1). They have failed to score in two of their last three games and you can back Sociedad to win to nil at 11/82.38.

