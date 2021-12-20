La Liga Tips: Another nervous night for Real Madrid

Sevilla home record bad news for Barca

Second placed Sevilla can move within three points of the La Liga leaders Real Madrid, if they can beat Barcelona.

That Sevilla are the headline story in this match, is a mark of Barca's decline and a measure of how Julen Lopetegui's side have stepped up to take advantage of the inconsistency of the usual contenders. One such side are the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, who Sevilla beat 2-1 on Saturday.

Lucas Ocampos scored the crucial winner in the 88th minute. It means that Sevilla are realistically the only other challenger to Real Madrid in the title race. Sevilla trail by six points, but have a game in hand. Ivan Rakitic had another fine game and Barcelona's decision to let the midfielder go in 2020, looks a poor one.

Barca won 3-2 against Elche on Saturday and are now only three points behind fourth placed Rayo Vallecano, with a game in hand. Whether Barcelona can find the consistency to finish in the top four is another matter and this looks like a game they could lose. Sevilla are now unbeaten in eight La Liga home games this season (W7 D1) and are 1.768/11 in the Draw No Bet market.

Granada can score against leaky Atleti

Atletico's defeat to Sevilla may well have ruled them out of retaining last season's title.

Diego Simeone's side are now 14 points behind Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand. They have slipped out of the top four and down to fifth. Champions League qualification now looks to be the most realistic aim for Atletico from La Liga this season.

A team that have been famed for their defensive solidity are now vulnerable, particularly from set-pieces. Atletico have conceded in each of their last six games across all competitions.

Granada will be looking to exploit Atletico's frailty. They won 4-1 against Mallorca over the weekend and a four match unbeaten streak (W2 D2) has seen them move up to 15th. Both teams to score has landed in each of Granada's last five games and looks big at 2.245/4.

Bilbao will go back to miserly ways

Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back, after suffering a poor result at the weekend.

The La Liga leaders were held 0-0 at home by relegation threatened Cadiz on Sunday. A ten-game winning streak came to an end, as they failed to break down the stubborn Cadiz defence.

A Covid outbreak saw Eden Hazard get a rare start, but the Belgian failed to make much of the opportunity. Having suffered with injury problems throughout his time at the club, Hazard has actually been healthy this season, but has fallen down the pecking order at Madrid.

Athletic Bilbao also saw a streak end at the weekend, as they beat Real Betis 3-2. It was their first win after eight games without one (D5 L3) and a rare example of a goal-laden game involving Bilbao. Seven of their last nine have seen under 2.5 goals land and it can be backed again at 1.865/6.