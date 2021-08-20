La Liga Tips: Another big win for Real Madrid

Bilbao can score against Barca

Athletic Bilbao 4.3100/30 v Barcelona 1.9520/21; The Draw 3.814/5

Saturday 21 August, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV

Barcelona made a winning start to their La Liga campaign last weekend with a 4-2 victory over Real Sociedad.

Compared to their rivals in the title race, Barca were facing tough opposition in the shape of Sociedad last weekend and now they face another team that pose a threat. Last season, Barcelona's poor away form at the start of their campaign, proved very costly and it's an issue that needs to be eradicated.

Bilbao lost their last home game in La Liga 1-0 to Real Madrid, but were unbeaten in their previous nine (W6 D3). So far there has been no real transfer business done by Athletic this summer, but they will hope to improve upon last season's tenth placed finish, in Marcelino's first full season in charge.

They might have lost Messi, but Barcelona's defence looks like the area that could let them down this season. Barcelona won this fixture 3-2 last season and both teams to score is 1.794/5.

Another narrow win for Atletico

Atletico Madrid 1.232/9 v Elche 18.017/1; The Draw 6.411/2

Sunday 22 August, 18:30

Live on La Liga TV

The reigning La Liga champions continue the defence of their title at home to Elche.

Last weekend, Atletico kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo, in which Angel Correa scored both goals. Correa was paired with Yannick Carrasco in attack and with Luis Suarez still rebuilding his fitness after the Copa America, Atletico look short of genuine strikers.

The club are currently trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but face competition, with Manchester City and Spurs also linked with the Serbian striker. If Barcelona's defence looks to be their potential weakness this season, it's in attack where Atletico are light. The good news for Diego Simeone, is that his well-run club, have money to spend this summer.

Elche just avoided relegation in 17th place last season, but unlike many of their counterparts in Spain, they have had a relatively busy transfer window, bringing in six new players already. Last weekend they drew 0-0 with Bilbao and this game could be tighter than the odds suggest. An Atletico win and under 2.5 goals is 2.89/5.

Real Madrid are generously priced

Levante 5.39/2 v Real Madrid 1.664/6; The Draw 4.47/2

Sunday 22 August, 21:00

Live on La Liga TV

Real Madrid impressed in their opening match last weekend, which exploded into action in the second-half.

Alaves were able to contain Real Madrid in a first-half which ended 0-0, but in the second, Real ran out as 4-1 winners away from home, with Karim Benzema grabbing a brace. Benzema was part of a three-man attack that included Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale, which served as a reminder at how deep the pool of talent runs at this club.

That's perhaps why Madrid now seem to have just one transfer target. Kylian Mbappe only has one year left on his contract at PSG and if he doesn't come to Madrid this summer, then it seems a fair bet that they will sign him on a free transfer in a year.

Levante finished 14th last season and their new campaign began with a 1-1 draw at Cadiz. Real Madrid are available at a relatively big starting price and you can back the visitors win with over 2.5 goals at 2.35/4.