When these two sides met back in November, things were starting to turn for Xavi's Barcelona - and not in a good way. Although they came back to win 2-1 that night, having fallen behind inside 20 seconds of kick-off, it was a performance that points alone could not redeem.

Indeed, ahead of their meeting at Mendizorroza on Saturday, Xavi's fate has already been decided. The Barcelona boss recently announced he will leave at the end of the campaign, although he's vowed to fight on for trophies in the meantime. According to the man himself, the 'change of dynamic' following his decision can help to do that.

The Catalan side won their first game since Xavi's decision in midweek, edging past Osasuna in a 1-0 victory. It'd be inaccurate to say the 'change of dynamic' was evident immediately, but the win in itself should help to try and calm things in the way their manager is intending.

That's not to say things will start to sail smoothly from now on though.

Alaves are a competitive side on home soil, and they showed in the reverse fixture that they can hurt Barcelona in very clear ways. Samu Omorodion - the striker who opened the scoring that evening - had the opposition defence scrambling on numerous occasions, and I'd expect him to be able to deliver more of that here.

Along with a shot on target for Omorodion, I'll pair that with Vitor Roque to score anytime. After coming off the bench to score the winner in midweek, along with the fact of Ferran Torres' injury, the Brazilian could well see an opportunity open up in the XI.

And he's looked tremendously lively in the minutes we've seen from him so far.

Can Girona really win La Liga this season? Across the next few weeks, we might well have our answer.

The current leaders host Real Sociedad on Saturday night, travel to face Real Madrid next weekend, and then have to go to the feared San Mames to face Athletic Club in their following league game. Indeed, it would be miraculous even by Girona's standards to emerge from that in perfect condition.

For Michel, the focus will of course be entirely on Real Sociedad. The Basque side aren't exactly flying at the moment and they've had plenty of injuries to contend with, but they're still a rival that merit maximum respect. Even if they can't win at Montilivi, you can bet the visitors will be well in the contest throughout.

One way in which Real Sociedad will look to achieve that is by cutting the rhythm of Girona's play, and stemming any sense of flow. Imanol Alguacil's side press aggressively from the front and are fierce competitors in their individual duels, while they also use plenty of tactical fouls when their first option fails (16.5 fouls per game in La Liga this term).

Against a Girona side who've scored 30 goals in 11 games at Montilivi this season, Real Sociedad's physicality will be an interesting ingredient in an environment where most teams have been overwhelmed. And for all of Girona's skill, don't be surprised if they meet fierce resistance in the form of La Real.

If the two sides do end up neutralising each other, I expect the midfield battle will be pretty hotly contested on both sides. Girona's Yangel Herrera is the enforcer in a team otherwise littered with technical magicians, and he relishes his role as the muscle that compliments their dazzling football.

With that in mind, I'll back the Venezuelan and Martin Zubimendi on the opposite side to be playing on the limit in different ways here. Along with 2+ fouls for each, I'll add in one for Robin Le Normand who'll be spending plenty of time man-to-man with the imposing Artem Dovbyk.

And so they meet again... for the fourth time already this season, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will face off against each other. This will be the first of their meetings at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, having previously played twice at the Civitas Metropolitano and once in Saudi Arabia.

On this season's tale of the tape, it's Atletico Madrid who return to derby action with the upper hand. Diego Simeone's side have won two of the three meetings between the clubs (L1), including the most recent one just a few weeks ago.

In the first of those Atletico victories back in September, Real Madrid were caught cold early on and their 4-4-2 diamond system was exposed badly for the first time. In their second defeat, Real Madrid clawed their way to extra time but didn't have the freshness to respond, in a game marked by Antoine Griezmann's individual class.

Of course, the big variable this time round is the Santiago Bernabeu. Just as Atletico have reigned on their own turf, Real Madrid will expect to do the same on Sunday night. Carlo Ancelotti's side are unbeaten there this season, winning 12 of their 13 home matches (D1), and scoring 25 goals more than they've conceded (33 for, eight against).

Atletico Madrid haven't won at the Bernabeu since February 2016 (1-0), while this will be their 10th trip there since that last victory. What's more, Simeone's side have been in poor away form this season, suffering defeats in four of their last five games on the road in La Liga.

Although I'll back Atletico to score on Sunday, given the form of Antoine Griezmann and the current levels of Rodrigo De Paul, Koke and Samuel Lino, I expect Real Madrid to be able to respond in strong fashion at the other end and work their way to a victory.

