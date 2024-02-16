La Liga Tips: Las Palmas to test Atletico's stunning home form

Las Palmas to hang in against Atletico's firepower

Sevilla's optimism channelled through Isaac Romero

Real Madrid to emerge from tricky Vallecas trip

It's three games without a win for Atletico Madrid, with each of the last two ending in defeats for Diego Simeone's side. That's not to say they've played especially poorly of late, but it's clear that a busy schedule and a demanding part of the season is pushing their players to the limit. Star man Antoine Griezmann, for example, is on a run of seven games without a goal.

On Tuesday night, Atletico will travel to Italy to face one of Europe's most in-form sides in Internazionale. The importance of that game needs no further elaboration, and it's evident that Simeone has that game marked in red on his calendar. With just a short turnaround from the next fixture against Las Palmas, it'd thus be a surprise to see Atleti go full strength on Saturday.

"Thanks to La Liga and RFEF (Spanish football federation)," Simeone said in ironic fashion after their defeat at Sevilla at the weekend. With that he was referring to the fact that his side have to play on Saturday this week, while Internazionale play on Friday night. Suffice to say, the Argentinean was hoping his team would get to do the same...

Indeed, Las Palmas will be no mere warm-up ahead of Atletico's Champions League duties. The newly-promoted side sit eighth in La Liga heading into the weekend, and only leaders Real Madrid (15) have conceded fewer goals than them (20) so far. In fact, their three first half goals conceded are the fewest of any team in Europe's big five leagues in 2023-24.

If Atletico are a little undercooked and managing some rotations ahead of next week, Las Palmas certainly won't invite them into the game. The islanders are averaging 59% possession in La Liga - second only to Barcelona (65%) - and use the ball as much to protect their own net as they do to threaten the opposition's. Keeping goals at a premium has been their formula all season.

Back under 2.5 goals between Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas @ 23/20 Bet now

Things are, at last, starting to finally look settled for Sevilla. The reigning UEFA Europa League champions will still file this season as a massive disappointment when all is said and done, but at least for now, the threat of it getting any worse seems to have been stemmed.

After their 5/23.50 underdog victory against Atletico Madrid last time out (as recommended last week), that's now consecutive victories in La Liga for Sevilla for the first time since May. And should they win at Mestalla on Saturday, they'll have won as many in their last three as they managed in their first 22 games of the league campaign (3).

Valencia are one of the best defensive sides in La Liga this season, but the recent departure of Gabriel Paulista to Atletico Madrid is going to make it difficult for them to maintain that level going forward. The centre back partnership of Paulista and Cristhian Mosquera had been one of the most solidified in La Liga, with the Brazilian providing the leadership and experience to offset the talented but green Mosquera.

Indeed, now isn't the best moment to be facing Sevilla while you're having to pick up the pieces of your centre back situation. Since the latter returned from AFCON, the front two of Isaac Romero and Youssef En-Nesyri have shown themselves to be highly compatible and a real handful for opposition sides to keep control of.

Valencia's football is best suited to playing in transition and attacking with few passes, but Sevilla's gameplan and 5-3-2 shape under Quique Sanchez Flores will look to limit opportunities to do what they do best. Now that they're armed with a dynamic front two in Romero and En-Nesyri, expect Sevilla to be able to spring out of that shape and cause problems for the home side.

Back Isaac Romero to score anytime for Sevilla @ 21/10 Bet now

After a hard-fought victory away in Germany in midweek, it's a much shorter trip for Real Madrid back on domestic duty this weekend. Just over 10 kilometres separate Vallecas and the Santiago Bernabeu, although in practicality every other respect there is a world between the two teams.

For the home side, this will be the first game in charge for new manager Iñigo Pérez. Following the sacking of Francisco, the former assistant of Andoni Iraola and noted disciple of Marcelo Bielsa is back to try and revive the lightning that sparked Rayo last season. Indeed, the idea of playing is very likely to resemble that which Iraola pursued so successfully.

Of course, having to face Real Madrid first up isn't a particularly soft landing for the new man. Though Ancelotti's side continue to manage plenty of injuries, we've been saying that all season without it affecting either their results or quality of football.

Jude Bellingham remains out with a minor injury, while his replacement in midweek - Brahim Diaz - also had to come off with a knock in the second half at Leipzig. It's unclear whether Joselu will thus come in, but it'd certainly be a style of game to his taste. Vallecas is renowned for being a suffocating stadium to play at for visitors, and being able to play more direct into their no. 9 reference will no doubt come into Ancelotti's thinking.

Should Real Madrid run into some of the problems that most face at Vallecas, expect Joselu's presence in the penalty area to factor in - even if only from the bench in the second half. Overall, I'll back the visitors to find a way to win here, although without Iñigo Pérez's refreshed team making them suffer in stretches.