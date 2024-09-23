La Liga Tips: Back Atletico Madrid to outscore Celta Vigo at Balaidos

Rayo Vallecano to suffer Girona reaction at Montilivi

Barcelona's patience will be rewarded against Getafe

Atletico Madrid to punish Celta Vigo's attacking intention



Girona boss Michel admitted he was concerned about his team's level following their 2-0 defeat at Valencia at the weekend. In truth, it was a game that should have ended 0-0 (Valencia scored from two deflected goals), but the 48-year-old isn't one to make excuses. For better or for worse, he'll always give an honest verdict of his team's performances, regardless of results acquired.

The thing with Girona, however, is they usually respond to setbacks well. Since the start of last season, they've only lost back-to-back matches on two occasions in La Liga, and on both occasions they've come against either formidable opponents or difficult away venues. They lost consecutively away to Real Madrid and Athletic in February, before losing their last two at home to Barcelona and away to Valencia at the raucous Mestalla.

Back on home soil at Montilivi for this one, I expect we'll see a renewed Girona who will be in good condition to react. They've won 16 of their last 21 home games in La Liga (D2 L3), averaging 2.8 goals per match across that run. And in their only home game so far this term against a side similar to Rayo Vallecano's level, they dispatched Osasuna by four goals to nil.

As for Rayo Vallecano, they're coming off a big physical effort against Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening. After a superb first half, Inigo Perez's side faded in the second and lost their advantage to draw 1-1, and have a quick turnaround to this fixture.

With only one win in their last 12 away games for the visitors (D4 L7), and just five goals scored across those, I predict we'll see Girona further zap the legs of Rayo with their possession play and help themselves to the fairly regular occurrence of three points at Montilivi.

Recommended Bet Back Girona to beat Rayo Vallecano to nil SBK 15/8

Hansi Flick's side remain tremendously hot in La Liga, extending their 100% record with a 5-1 victory away to Villarreal at the weekend. It wasn't a perfect performance, and there'll be plenty of bits they'll have flagged in their post-match analysis (particularly defensively), but it was further confirmation that this Barcelona team have real firepower.

Their 21 non-penalty goals in La Liga this season is the most by a side after six games of a single campaign since Barcelona themselves in 2013-14 (21) - that was Neymar's first season at the club, and with Lionel Messi still very much in his prime. Indeed, to Hansi Flick's credit, the team that scored five at Villarreal at the weekend didn't include a single new signing from last season, owing to Dani Olmo's absence. This is a construction entirely of the German's making.

Turning our attention to Getafe, changes to the starting XI will be likely. In particular, given the amount of football on his plate and the fact Getafe will represent a highly physical opponent, giving Lamine Yamal a rest looks to be a sensible option here. Two Villarreal players were booked for late swipes on the 17-year-old on Sunday, and taking him out of the firing line seems likely to occur.

Besides, if both teams continue along similar lines here, then Barcelona won't need a high-powered attacking performance to get beyond Getafe. Jose Bordalas' side have only scored three goals in La Liga this season, and they lead the league for shots from outside the box (47) and percentage of shots from outside the box (54%). This is a side with almighty struggles on the attacking end, lacking both personnel and the means by which to create quality chances.

It might not be as a 'rock and roll' as their other performances this term, but Barcelona should be able to separate themselves by the end. Getafe's games have seen the fewest goals (8) in La Liga this term, and I'll take them to dig in for a while, before the home side take charge in the second half.

Recommended Bet Back draw at half time and Barcelona to beat Getafe SBK 11/4

After starting the previous season with Rafa Benitez in charge and ultimately turning out to be one of the least enjoyable watches in La Liga, Claudio Giraldez's Celta are proving to be one of the league's most entertaining sides. Their six games so far this season have seen 27 goals scored (14 for, 13 against), and they have a perfect split of three wins and three defeats so far.

That tells you much about Giraldez's side, in that they're a team who aren't afraid of engaging and taking risks in order to create chances. Unlike the Benitez version of Celta, this is a side who go after games and play to the strengths of their gifted attackers and ball-playing midfielders, instead of shutting up shop at the first sign of getting an advantage on the scoreboard.

As of the end of MD6, Celta had the second-best goal return (13) and the joint-most goals conceded (13) in La Liga this season. Indeed, the xG further indicates that this is a formidable attacking side (ranked fifth on 9.7), but a very much average defence when they're not in possession (ranked 13th on 8.4).

Up against Diego Simeone's Atletico - a team who will be happy to sit off Celta Vigo but be able to count on much more talent of their own in the final third - this has all the makings of a game where neither side manage to keep a clean sheet. In fact, the home side have scored and conceded in each of their last nine matches in La Liga (20 scored, 17 conceded).

Overall, I'll take Atletico Madrid to win on the road and both teams to score in the game. With the renewed strength of their squad this season, I expect we'll see the home side play some nice football but ultimately succumb to Simeone's side - possibly later on in the second half when he's had a chance to empty his bench and hit them with another wave of momentum.